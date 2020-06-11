Pitt is offer No. 5 for in-state DB
Pitt has been working to establish more recruiting connections in Philadelphia area. Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders dished out four offers to players from Neumann-Goretti High School of the Phila...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news