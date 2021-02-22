Pitt is involved with a fast-rising tight end
Brody Foley might be one of the fastest rising prospects in the Midwest for the 2022 class. After a slow start, the Cincinnati (Oh.) Anderson tight end has seen his recruitment take off. After addi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news