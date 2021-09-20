Pitt is first ACC offer for 2023 DB Billings
Last week was big for Georgia 2023 safety prospect Robert Billings. The Milton High School standout picked up his first Division-1 offer from Ole Miss, and one day later Pitt came calling to do the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news