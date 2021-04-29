Pitt is first ACC offer for 2023 DeMatha lineman
Michael Crounse is a 6’6” and 300-pound offensive tackle in the class of 2023 that plays for DeMatha Catholic, one of the top programs in the Northeast. Crousne recently finished up a spring season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news