Pitt is first ACC offer for 2021 Fla. LB
Deshauwn Alleyne was a force on the defensive side of the ball for Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie (Fla) in 2018. As a sophomore, he led his team in tackles and that season propelled him t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news