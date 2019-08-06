News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt is first ACC offer for 2021 Fla. LB

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Deshauwn Alleyne was a force on the defensive side of the ball for Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie (Fla) in 2018. As a sophomore, he led his team in tackles and that season propelled him t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}