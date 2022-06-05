Pitt is at the top of the list for Carrington after visit
Pitt has been a prominent school in Carlton Carrington’s recruitment for a year, but after his official visit over the weekend, the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances guard says the Panthers are even high...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news