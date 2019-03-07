Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 07:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pitt is a top school for Ga. DB after visit

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

With his school on spring break, three-star defensive back Hunter Sellers hit the road this week, visiting several Midwest schools before heading home to Georgia. The trip included a stop at Pitt o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}