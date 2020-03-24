Pitt in top five for Georgia safety
Kani Walker is a 6'1" and 186-pound safety out of Douglas County High School in Georgia. He holds close to 20 offers, but recently made a list of his top five schools, which included Pitt. Panther-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news