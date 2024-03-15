WASHINGTON — The Pitt locker room was subdued following the team’s 72-65 loss in the ACC Tournament semifinals to No. 4 North Carolina on Friday night. The Panthers gave the regular season champions all it could handle, but it was still a loss and an outcome many believe the team could not afford.

Pitt has been fighting for its life on the NCAA Tournament bubble for weeks now, but this group has also posted a 12-4 record since January 20th. The Panthers scored several marquee wins during that stretch, including some impressive victories on the road like they upset over then No. 7 Duke, and even beat a fellow bubble team, Wake Forest, on Thursday.

Pitt’s 22-11 record and top four ACC finish still might not be enough to make the big dance, however. For a group of players who turned their season around and played really good basketball for two months now, they were rightfully puzzled by their standing according to the recent bracket projections

“The ACC is power-five conference and if you finish top four in a power-five conference, then I feel like you should get in, right,” Pitt freshman point guard Bub Carrington asked reporters rhetorically after the game. “And we’re a good team, it’s not like we’re bad, but that’s just my opinion though.”

The Panthers showed they were not a bad team in their two-game stay in Washington D.C. Pitt held a wire-to-wire lead over Wake Forest and beat the Demon Deacons by 12 points on Thursday. The Panthers followed that performance with a strong showing against North Carolina and had the game tied with a little over four minutes to play before a late push from the Tar Heels.

Carrington dropped a team-high 24 points in the defeat. The ACC all-rookie team selection looked like player who could thrive in a March setting, but may not get that opportunity. Blake Hinson is another player who has shown the ability to be a threat in March, but he certainly was held in check by North Carolina on Friday.

Hinson was limited to five points, and took personal ownership of the loss on Friday. Pitt’s ever-confident leader could not offer up much more than hope when speaking about the team’s future.

“I mean, we’re for sure a good enough team to be in there, so it would be lovely to get in there,” Hinson said of the Panther’s tournament chances. “I mean, we’ll see. We played really hard throughout the second half of the season, so we’re definitely deserving.”

Jaland Lowe provided 17 points, four assists, and four rebounds against North Carolina. He is yet another Pitt player who has shown for two months now he can hang with just about any guard he faces. Lowe scored the game-tying basket at the 4:23 mark to make it 62-all. He felt his team gave the talented Tar Heels all it could handle, which should be another indicator of the team's overall ability to the tournament selection committee.

“If people can't see what we just did today, we had a chance to win the game,” Lowe explained. “We made mistakes, we didn’t make that many mistakes, but we know North Carolina made our mistakes and they made us pay for it, but this team is great.”

It’s hard to deny what Pitt has done on the court for the better part of two months, but a lot of what is potentially keeping this team out are numbers and computer rankings. For a group of basketball players who just navigated a difficult conference schedule with little room for error for two months, being a bubble team based on numbers can be a hard thing to grasp.

"I have no doubt that we’re a tournament team, just because the way we play, you know,” sophomore Guillermo Diaz Graham said. “I know they have consideration from other stuff in the past, but if you’ve seen the last 15 games we’ve played, I think we’re a pretty, pretty good team.”

There is no denying the bubble changes from year to year. Pitt’s computer rankings from NET to KenPom are all better this season than what the Panthers had a year ago. That team made the tournament, while this one will have to sweat it out until Sunday, and could be on the wrong end of things by the end up that day.

“I'm not an expert, I'm a basketball coach,” Jeff Capel told the media after the game when he was asked about being potentially left out of the tournament. "I try to worry about my team. I know we've gotten better. I know if you look over the past, since January 20th, I think we've played as well as anyone in college basketball.”

Pitt’s fate is left in the selection committee’s hands at this point. All the team can do now is wait, hope, and watch to see what happens on Sunday. If this team we’re to make it and overcome the current projections saying it's not a tournament team, then the Panthers will go into the Big Dance with nothing to lose.

“I like our chances if we're able to get in,” Capel campaigned. "I think we have become a really good basketball team, and hopefully you look at the whole body of work, and I think we could be a team that could be dangerous in the tournament. Again, we'll travel back tomorrow. We'll be off tomorrow. We'll be off Sunday. We'll figure out where we're playing, and we'll go from there.”

Of course, that is if they are playing next week.