Pitt is hosting Wofford in the 2023 season opener at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the opening toss and deferred, giving Wofford possession to start the game, and the Terriers went backward right off the bat. A false start penalty was followed by a sack from Dayon Hayes and a tackle for loss from Deandre Jules, setting up third-and-27 that led to a punt from the Wofford 15.

The kick gave Pitt possession in Wofford territory at the 48 and the Panthers got inside the 40 after converting a fourth-and-1, but Phil Jurkovec, in his first start at Pitt, took a 12-yard sack to set up second-and-22, and the offense couldn’t recover, leading to the Panthers’ first punt of the season.

Pitt’s defense kept up its strong play on the next drive, forcing another three-and-out after two solid tackles and a pass breakup from Bangally Kamara.