Pitt is hosting Virginia Tech in an ACC matchup at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, giving Virginia Tech the ball to open the game, and while the Panthers had the Hokies in a third-and-2 right off the bat, the visitors converted with a 28-yard pass that put the ball in Pitt territory. The defense didn’t yield after that, forcing a punt from the 36.

Virginia Tech downed that punt at the 5, though, and the Panthers didn’t really even try, handing the ball off three times to Israel Abanikanda before punting the Hokies back to the Pitt 38. The Panthers forced a three-and-out, but the Hokies’ punt - after two procedure penalties - ended up at the Pitt 5 for another long field.

This time, the Panthers moved the ball. They picked up a first down on third-and-7 from the 8 with a 10-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to Jared Wayne. Then the Slovis-Wayne duo connected for a 12-yard pass on third-and-4 from the Pitt 24 to move closer to midfield. A false start penalty on Wayne set up first-and-15, but the Panthers converted the downs when Virginia Tech committed a defensive holding penalty on third-and-8, and on the next snap - first down from the Virginia Tech 38 - Abanikanda found a hole and won a footrace to the end zone.

Pitt 7, Virginia Tech 0 - 3:53, 1st quarter

Virginia Tech had an answer. On second-and-2 from the 33, Hokies quarterback Grant Wells threw to receiver Kaleb Smith for a 37-yard gain that turned into more with a roughing penalty on defensive end Deslin Alexandre. That put the ball at the Pitt 15, but the Hokies got another 10 yards from the Panthers with a pass interference flag on Erick Hallett. From there, Malachi Thomas pushed in for a five-yard score. The extra point was blocked by Deandre Jules, and Pitt held onto a one-point lead.

Pitt 7, Virginia Tech 6 - 2:50, 1st quarter

Virginia Tech opened its next drive with a false start that was later offset by an offsides call on John Morgan, but the Hokies found an offensive rhythm, first with a 14-yard run for a first down from Wells and then with another first down on a run from Thomas. As the first quarter ended, Virginia Tech was inside the Pitt 40.