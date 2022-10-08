Pitt is hosting Virginia Tech in an ACC matchup at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, giving Virginia Tech the ball to open the game, and while the Panthers had the Hokies in a third-and-2 right off the bat, the visitors converted with a 28-yard pass that put the ball in Pitt territory. The defense didn’t yield after that, forcing a punt from the 36. Virginia Tech downed that punt at the 5, though, and the Panthers didn’t really even try, handing the ball off three times to Israel Abanikanda before punting the Hokies back to the Pitt 38. The Panthers forced a three-and-out, but the Hokies’ punt - after two procedure penalties - ended up at the Pitt 5 for another long field. This time, the Panthers moved the ball. They picked up a first down on third-and-7 from the 8 with a 10-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to Jared Wayne. Then the Slovis-Wayne duo connected for a 12-yard pass on third-and-4 from the Pitt 24 to move closer to midfield. A false start penalty on Wayne set up first-and-15, but the Panthers converted the downs when Virginia Tech committed a defensive holding penalty on third-and-8, and on the next snap - first down from the Virginia Tech 38 - Abanikanda found a hole and won a footrace to the end zone.

Pitt 7, Virginia Tech 0 - 3:53, 1st quarter Virginia Tech had an answer. On second-and-2 from the 33, Hokies quarterback Grant Wells threw to receiver Kaleb Smith for a 37-yard gain that turned into more with a roughing penalty on defensive end Deslin Alexandre. That put the ball at the Pitt 15, but the Hokies got another 10 yards from the Panthers with a pass interference flag on Erick Hallett. From there, Malachi Thomas pushed in for a five-yard score. The extra point was blocked by Deandre Jules, and Pitt held onto a one-point lead.

Pitt 7, Virginia Tech 6 - 2:50, 1st quarter Virginia Tech opened its next drive with a false start that was later offset by an offsides call on John Morgan, but the Hokies found an offensive rhythm, first with a 14-yard run for a first down from Wells and then with another first down on a run from Thomas. As the first quarter ended, Virginia Tech was inside the Pitt 40.

SECOND QUARTER

Virginia Tech continued marching when the second quarter opened, and the Hokies hit another big play with a 16-yard pass from Wells to Smith that put the ball inside the 10. Hallett was called for his second pass interference in the end zone on second-and-goal from the 8, but Pitt’s defense stepped up when the ball was moved to the 2, stopping Jalen Holston for one yard on first down, stuffing Thomas for no gain on second down and breaking up a Wells pass - with Hallett getting the breakup - on third down to force an 18-yard field goal.

Virginia Tech 9, Pitt 7 - 11:59, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s offense couldn’t carry any momentum from the goal line stand on the next drive. First, C’Bo Flemister fumbled the kickoff and recovered to give the Panthers possession at their own 10. Then, on second-and-11 from the 9, Slovis threw to Jaden Bradley, but the ball glanced off his hands and was intercepted by VT linebacker Keonta Jenkins. Two plays later, Keshawn King ran 23 yards for a Hokies touchdown.

Virginia Tech 16, Pitt 7 - 10:45, 2nd quarter

Pitt needed a response from its offense on the next drive to turn back Virginia Tech’s momentum, and the Panthers got it on the first first play when Abanikanda broke free for a 28-yard run that was one diving tackle away from being a 75-yard touchdown. That play put Pitt in Virginia Tech territory, and a defensive holding penalty a few plays later helped by moving the ball to the 25. From there, Abanikanda ran for eight yards on first down, was stuffed on second down for no gain and appeared to suffer the same fate on a third-and-2 handoff, but instead the junior back broke free of would-be tackles and ran 17 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

Virginia Tech 16, Pitt 14 - 7:14, 2nd quarter

The defense picked up the momentum from the offense after that, forcing Virginia Tech into a three-and-out and a punt that was shanked to the Pitt 45. The Panthers got rolling right away with a short pass to Gavin Bartholomew that turned into a 24-yard catch-and-run. The offense stalled from there, but Ben Sauls converted a 47-yard field goal to give the Panthers a lead.

Pitt 17, Virginia Tech 16 - 4:11, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s defense forced another three-and-out and got favorable field position out of it again when Habakkuk Baldonado blocked the punt to give the offense the ball at the Panthers 41. The drive, which started with 2:30 on the clock, didn’t go anywhere when Abanikanda was stopped for three yards on two carries and Slovis short-hopped Wayne on a third-down pass. Virginia Tech took the ball back with 1:21 remaining and got a first down with a 13-yard run from Thomas before Wells and Smith connected for a 30-yard pass to the Pitt 30. Wells himself converted third-and-1 with a six-yard run, but a personal foul on Virginia Tech offensive lineman Parker Clements and a sack by SirVocea Dennis pushed the Hokies back to second-and-36 at the 49. Wells tried a Hail Mary with two seconds left, but Hallett was there to pick off the pass at the goal line.

Pitt 17, Virginia Tech 16 - Halftime

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt and Virginia Tech both struggled to open the second half, with each team posting a three-and-outs, but on the third drive of the third quarter, Pitt struck. After another bad punt gave the Panthers the ball at their own 48, a seven-yard pass to Wayne picked up a first down and a five-yard run from Abanikanda converted third-and-3 at the Virginia Tech 34. Then, on the next first down, Abanikanda got through the left side and outran Virginia Tech’s defense for a 29-yard touchdown, his third of the day.

Pitt 24, Virginia Tech 16 - 9:54, 3rd quarter

Pitt’s defense forced another three-and-out on the next drive, and the offense continued its momentum from the previous possession. Slovis threw to Karter Johnson for 14 yards on the first play of the drive and Abanikanda drove the offense close to the VT 30 with an 11-yard run before Slovis and Bartholomew connected for a 17-yard pass that put the ball at the 12. Two plays later, Abanikanda cashed in again for his fourth touchdown.

Pitt 31, Virginia Tech 16 - 6:48, 3rd quarter

Virginia Tech got one first down on its next drive, although that came on a questionable roughing penalty on Tylar Wiltz. The defense clamped down, though, and forced another punt that put the offense at the Pitt 24. The field position wasn’t a problem, as Slovis hit Bradley for a 37-yard gain and a nine-yard run from Abanikanda moved the ball inside the Virginia Tech 35. The drive stalled at that point, although Slovis did try a deep pass to Bub Means in the end zone on fourth-and-3 that fell incomplete. Virginia Tech took over at its own 35 and hit a 17-yard gain right away; two plays later, Wells threw to Da’Wain Lofton for a 43-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game again.

Pitt 31, Virginia Tech 23 - 0:30, 3rd quarter FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt's drive after the touchdown didn't get anything, losing 10 yards on three plays, but the special teams play that followed was worse than the offense. On fourth-and-20 from the 15, punter Sam Vander Haar dropped the snap and couldn't get the kick off after recovering the fumble. Virginia Tech's Nyke Johnson fell on It In the end zone for a touchdown. Pitt stopped the two-point attempt, but the lead was cut to two.

Pitt 31, Virginia Tech 29 - 13:25, 4th quarter

Pitt’s offense stumbled through another three-out after the touchdown, but the Panthers’ defense came up with a big play. On a third-and-5 play, Wells threw for Smith, who made the catch for a first down, but defensive end John Morgan threw a shoulder into Smith and forced a fumble that was recovered by Shayne Simon. Then Abanikanda took over, rushing for 29 yards, getting a late hit penalty and then cashing in from 10 yards out for his fifth touchdown.

Pitt 38, Virginia Tech 23 - 10:40, 4th quarter

Virginia Tech threatened again after the touchdown, converting third-and-5 and third-and-10 to get down to the Pitt 19. But Wells threw incomplete three times and Hokies kicker Will Ross missed the 36-yard kick. On the first play of Pitt’s ensuing drive, Abanikanda took a handoff, broke through the right side and was gone. Abanikanda’s sixth touchdown of the day went 80 yards and putt Pitt ahead by 16.

Pitt 45, Virginia Tech 29 - 7:56, 4th quarter