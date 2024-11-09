Virginia takes a 21-13 lead

Pitt is hosting Virginia at Acrisure Stadium tonight in a primetime ACC matchup. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER Pitt won the coin toss and took the ball to open the game, but the Panthers didn’t seem to be ready to play, as the offense was called for two penalties - a false start and a hold - and lost seven net yards before Pitt’s punting unit took another false start for a net gain of -12 yards on the possession. The Panthers’ defense came up with a big play, though. After Virginia gained a first down, Tamon Lynum dislodged a pass and recorded his first career interception to give the offense the ball back. Initially, it looked like the Panthers’ second drive was finding success, as Eli Holstein completed a pair of passes to Kenny Johnson for 23 yards. But another false start killed the rhythm, and Pitt ended up punting again on fourth down from the 30.

Pitt’s defense forced another stop on the next drive after the Cavaliers got across the 50, but the Panthers’ offense responded with yet another punt - this time after a three-and-out that featured another procedure penalty. This time, Virginia capitalized on Pitt’s offensive ineptitude. The Cavaliers busted a big play with a 28-yard run by Xavier Brown and then got near the red zone with a 24-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea to Andre Greene to end the first quarter. SECOND QUARTER On the first play of the second quarter, Virginia got crafty, running a trick play that saw receiver Suderian Harrison throw a pass to Colandrea. The Cavaliers quarterback caught the ball at the Pitt 1, and on the next snap, Brown ran into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. VIRGINIA 7, PITT 0 - 14:17, 2nd quarter Pitt needed an answer on its next possession, but the Panthers didn’t get it, as a five-yard pass to Gavin Bartholomew was followed by a two-yard loss from Daniel Carter and an incomplete pass on third down. After Caleb Junko’s fourth punt of the game, Virginia marched into Pitt territory, but the Panthers’ defense came up with two sacks - one on second down and one on third - to force the Cavaliers to punt.

The Panthers took over at their own 20 from the punt, and that turned into the 14 after Holstein was sacked for a six-yard loss. But on second-and-16 he connected with Johnson for 10 yards and then scrambled for eight yards on third down. Soon enough, Pitt found itself in another third down; this time on third-and-10, Holstein let loose with what was essentially an arm punt. The pass fell incomplete, but Virginia committed pass interference, and the Panthers got 15 yards from it. A 12-yard pass to Konata Mumpfield picked up another first down, but a holding penalty two plays later put Pitt in second-and-17. On that snap, Holstein threw a check-down to Desmond Reid, who somehow kept his balance and ran 32 yards inside the Virginia 10. Three plays later, Daniel Carter took a handoff and ran one yard for Pitt’s first touchdown. PITT 7, VIRGINIA 7 - 4:48, 2nd quarter The Panthers’ defense came up with another big play after the touchdown when, on third-and-6 from the 29, Kyle Louis got in front of a Colandrea pass for the second interception of the game. Pitt’s offense went three-and-out after the turnover, but Ben Sauls converted a 44-yard field goal to give the Panthers a lead. PITT 10, VIRGINIA 7 - 1:59, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s defense produced another three-and-out after the field goal and Reid had a nice punt return to get the ball close to midfield with 79 seconds left in the half. A great diving catch by Raphael Williams picked up 23 yards on first-and-20 - caused by another holding penalty - but Holstein threw incomplete on three consecutive passes. Sauls finished the drive, though, with a 48-yard field goal to extend the lead. PITT 13, VIRGINIA 7 - 0:08, 2nd quarter