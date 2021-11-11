Pitt leads 23-7 at halftime

No. 21 Pitt is hosting North Carolina at Heinz Field tonight. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

North Carolina won the toss and opted to defer, giving Pitt the ball to start the game. The Panthers suffered a blow on the second play of the drive when right guard Jake Kradel needed help getting off the field with an apparent leg injury; Kradel was replaced by fellow WPIAL alum Blake Zubovic, and on the third play, a third-and-6 from the Pitt 29, an incomplete pass to Jordan Addison drew a pass interference flag to move the chains.

The Panthers picked up another first down on the next snap when Israel Abanikanda ran for 16 yards to the 50 and then converted a third-and-7with a 21-yard pass to the 35 from Kenny Pickett to Lucas Krull.

Pitt kept driving, but after a false start from the UNC 15, freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew broke tackles to gain 12 yards on third-and-13. Pat Narduzzi opted to go for it, but on fourth-and-1 from the 6, Pickett’s pass to Addison in the end zone was incomplete and UNC took over on downs.

Pitt’s defense made an impact, though. UNC opted to hand the ball off on its first two plays, and those resulted in a net gain of five yards. On third-and-5, SirVocea Dennis came on a delayed blitz and sacked UNC quarterback Sam Howell for a seven-yard loss to the 1.

After Addison returned the ensuing punt to the UNC 20, it took Pitt four plays to find the end zone on a drive capped by a two-yard Vincent Davis run to give the Panthers the first points of the game.

PITT 7, NORTH CAROLINA 0 - 8:00, 1st quarter

Pitt’s second defensive stand picked up where the first left off with Habakkuk Baldonado sacking Howell for a nine-yard loss on first down. The Tar Heels couldn’t come back from from that hole and had to punt again.

Addison produced another good punt return to get the ball to the UNC 48, and Pitt struck quickly when Pickett threw to receiver Melquise Stovall on a wheel route that went for 44 yards. Three plays later, Pickett and Bartholomew connected for a one-yard touchdown pass.

PITT 14, NORTH CAROLINA 0 - 4:09, 1st quarter

Another UNC drive led to another UNC three-and-out and punt, as Pitt’s defense came up with another sack on the Tar Heels’ next possession This time it was John Morgan who sacked Howell on third-and-3 to force another punt.

This punt didn’t turn into a Pitt touchdown, but the Panthers still got points. The drive started at the Pitt 22 but moved into UNC territory when Pickett connected with Addison for a 42-yard pass that made Pickett the all-time leading passer in Pitt history. The Panthers eventually got to the UNC 16 but had to settle for a 34-yard field goal.

PITT 17, NORTH CAROLINA 0 - 0:10, 1st quarter