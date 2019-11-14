Pitt is battling North Carolina at Heinz Field tonight, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

For the first time in 2019, Pitt won the coin toss, giving the Panthers the option and they chose to defer. North Carolina got a strong start with a long kick return and drove into Pitt territory, but the Panthers' defense responded by stoning the Tar Heels and forcing a fourth-and-1 at the Pitt 38. UNC went for it, but Amir Watts stuffed the run in the hole and gave possession to the Pitt offense.

The Panthers came out throwing on their first possession and moved the ball. Kenny Pickett completed his first three passes for 24 yards and then ran a quarterback sneak to convert a fourth-and-1. But Jared Wayne couldn't corral a potential touchdown pass and the drive stalled at the 23.

Alex Kessman finished things off with a 41-yard field goal to give Pitt the first lead of the game.

PITT 3, NORTH CAROLINA 0 - 8:32, 1st quarter

UNC's offense took over after the field goal and got a big boost right away when the Tar Heels' second play was a pass from Sam Howell to Beau Corrales that gained 22 yards and then had 15 tacked on after Amir Watts hit Corrales late after the play.

From there, UNC rattled off a trio of plays to get a first down at the 21 and then Howell and Corrales hooked up for an impressive throw and catch in the end zone to take the lead.

NORTH CAROLINA 7, PITT 3 - 6:14, 1st quarter

Pitt had a big answer for UNC's touchdown on the first play of the next drive when Pickett ran play-action, dropped back and fired a deep shot to Taysir Mack, who came down with the ball for a 48-yard gain. The offense kept moving, converting a third-and-4 at the 21 on a seven-yard pass to Mack and then getting inside the 10 on a five-yard scramble by Pickett.

But a quarterback draw on third-and-4 at the 8 only gained one yard, and from there, head coach Pat Narduzzi decided to be aggressive and go for it on fourth down. But Pickett's pass to Mack in the end zone was incomplete, and the Panthers came away from the drive with no points.

Pitt's defense looked to be in trouble again on the next drive when UNC opened up with a 14-yard screen pass on first down, but the Panthers locked things down. Cam Bright blew up a screen pass for a six-yard loss and the Tar Heels never recovered, punting back to Pitt as the first quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt took over at its own 28, but a pair of passes to running backs moved the ball across midfield. First, V'Lique Carter took a swing pass nine yards; then A.J. Davis caught a screen pass and ran 28 yards to get to the UNC 30. Davis picked up three more yards to get to the 27, but the Panthers appeared to capitalize on third-and-7 from that spot when Pickett threw to Shocky Jacques-Louis in the end zone. Despite the pass being tipped, Jacques-Louis grabbed the ball out of the air for an apparent touchdown.

The ACC officials disagreed, though, and on review, they overturned the scoring play. There was a pass interference penalty on the defense on the play, and that put Pitt in striking distance at the 12 with a fresh set of downs. Three plays later, Pickett ran a quarterback keeper two yards across the goal line for the go-ahead score.

PITT 10, NORTH CAROLINA 7 - 12:03, 2nd quarter