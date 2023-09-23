Pitt is hosting North Carolina at Acrisure Stadium tonight. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

North Carolina won the coin toss and deferred, giving Pitt the ball to open the game. After Kenny Johnson took the kickoff, the Panthers took over at their own 22 and opened with a predictable pair of handoffs to Rodney Hammond that gained seven yards. Facing third down for the first time, Phil Jurkovec threw to Konata Mumpfield for nine yards to move the chains, and then Jurkovec picked up 20 yards on his own with a designed run into UNC territory. A pair of Hammond runs picked up another first down and Jurkovec and Mumpfield converted a third down to get inside the 20. Those two did it again to convert third-and-2 from the 10. On the next play, Hammond ran outside to the left for a seven-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The drive covered 78 yards In 13 plays and ran the clock under the 7:00 mark, giving Pitt a near-ideal start to the game. PITT 7, NORTH CAROLINA 0 - 6:56, 1st quarter

Pitt almost followed the touchdown with a huge play when Dayon Hayes hit Drake Maye on UNC’s first offensive snap, forcing a would-be fumble that was recovered by Shayne Simon. But official replay showed that Maye’s hand was coming forward, changing the ruling to an incomplete pass. A dropped pass on the ensuing second down led to third-and-10, but the Tar Heels picked that up when P.J. O’Brien was called for pass interference. Maye converted the next third down himself with a 10-yard scramble and then hit passes of 13, 18 and 13 to inside the 5. From there, Omarion Hampton finished the drive with a three-yard run. PITT 7, NORTH CAROLINA 7 - 3:38, 1st quarter Jurkovec got the next drive started on his own with a nine-yard run on a quarterback keeper and then got the ball close to midfield with a nine-yard screen pass to Hammond, who made the longest gain of the game on the next snap with a 23-yard run. Jurkovec topped that gain on the next play, though, when he ran play-action and connected with tight end Gavin Bartholomew for a 30-yard pickup that ended the first quarter at the UNC 1. SECOND QUARTER

Pitt needed just one play in the second quarter to take the lead back with a handoff to fullback Daniel Carter. PITT 14, NORTH CAROLINA 7 - 14:55, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s defense came up with a big stand on the next drive when Devin Danielson and David Green sacked Maye on third-and-8 to force a three-and-out punt, but the Panthers’ offense couldn’t capitalize. Pitt faced third-and-11 at its own 29 after a false start, and Jurkovec responded with his first incomplete pass of the game, leading to the Panthers’ first punt of the game. After a long punt return, UNC took the ball at the 50 and struck quickly on an end-around that put the ball back in Maye’s hands, leading to a 40-yard pass to tight end John Copenhaver, with five more yards added on after a roughing the passer penalty. Pitt’s defense made a valiant effort at the goal line, stuffing UNC twice from the 1. But on fourth-and-goal, Maye kept it himself and ran in for the game-tying score. PITT 14, NORTH CAROLINA 14 - 9:09, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s offense didn’t have an answer for the touchdown. Jurkovec lost two yards on another quarterback run attempt, and on third-and-12, he was sacked for a 21-yard loss to the Pitt 1. That put Caleb Junko in the end zone for his punt, and Alijah Huzzie took it from the UNC 48 all the way back to the end zone for another Tar Heels score. NORTH CAROLINA 21, PITT 14 - 7:23, 2nd quarter Pitt’s offense came back to life on the next drive after the touchdown. On second-and-9 from the 26, Jurkovec and Mumpfield connected for 21 yards, and on the next play, Jurkovec hit Bartholomew for another 29-yard gain. That play put the Panther inside the UNC 24, but a run, a screen pass for a loss and an incomplete pass led to stalling the drive. Ben Sauls closed it out with points, though, connecting from 44 yards out for a field goal. NORTH CAROLINA 21, PITT 17 - 3:38, 2nd quarter