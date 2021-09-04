Pitt leads 13-0 in the second quarter

Pitt is hosting UMass for the 2021 season opener at Heinz Field. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

After winning the coin toss and opting to receive the ball to open the game, UMass had little success on its first possession. A run play gained zero yards on first down before quarterback Tyler Lytle threw incomplete on back-to-back passes for a three-and-out.

Pitt’s offense looked like it was rolling when it took the ball at its own 28. Kenny Pickett hit grad transfer receiver Melquise Stovall for a 10-yard gain to get close to midfield and then advanced past the 50 with a 22-yard pass to Jordaan Addison. But the long gain was called back due to Lucas Krull bring downfield ineligibly.

That set up a first-and-15 that Pitt couldn’t overcome, and the Panthers had to punt.

Pitt’s defense came back with another three-and-out, but the offense fell short once again. An 11-yard pass to A.J. Davis moved the ball into UMass territory, but on the next play Davis fumbled after picking up six yards and the Minutemen recovered.

UMass didn’t make anything out of the turnover, going three-and-out for the third straight drive, and this time, Pitt cashed in. Powered by running from Israel Abanikanda, passes to Krull and scrambles by Pickett, the Panthers marched 60 yards in eight plays, capped by a five-yard touchdown throw to the senior tight end.

PITT 7, UMASS 0 - 4:46 first quarter