Pitt adds another touchdown to go ahead 30-0

Pitt is hosting UMass for the 2021 season opener at Heinz Field. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

After winning the coin toss and opting to receive the ball to open the game, UMass had little success on its first possession. A run play gained zero yards on first down before quarterback Tyler Lytle threw incomplete on back-to-back passes for a three-and-out. Pitt’s offense looked like it was rolling when it took the ball at its own 28. Kenny Pickett hit grad transfer receiver Melquise Stovall for a 10-yard gain to get close to midfield and then advanced past the 50 with a 22-yard pass to Jordaan Addison. But the long gain was called back due to Lucas Krull bring downfield ineligibly. That set up a first-and-15 that Pitt couldn’t overcome, and the Panthers had to punt. Pitt’s defense came back with another three-and-out, but the offense fell short once again. An 11-yard pass to A.J. Davis moved the ball into UMass territory, but on the next play Davis fumbled after picking up six yards and the Minutemen recovered. UMass didn’t make anything out of the turnover, going three-and-out for the third straight drive, and this time, Pitt cashed in. Powered by running from Israel Abanikanda, passes to Krull and scrambles by Pickett, the Panthers marched 60 yards in eight plays, capped by a five-yard touchdown throw to the senior tight end. PITT 7, UMASS 0 - 4:46 first quarter

UMass went three-and-out once again on the fourth drive of the quarter, and Pitt’s offense struck quickly after the change of possession. The drive opened with a 47-yard pass from Pickett to Jaylon Barden and got into the red zone with a nine-yard throw to Taysir Mack before Pickett scrambled for six yards to get to the 12. From there, the Pitt quarterback threw to Jordan Addison for a 12-yard touchdown pass. First-year kicker Sam Scarton missed the extra point, but Pitt took a double-digit lead. PITT 13, UMASS 0 - 1:31 first quarter

SECOND QUARTER

The Minutemen finally gained a first down on their fifth drive of the game when Lytle completed a 16-yard pass to Jermaine Johnson. But UMass quickly retired to the sideline three plays later and punted for the fifth time. Pitt had a scary play on the first snap of the next drive when Pickett tried to take advantage of a clear offsides with a deep pass, but he was leveled after the throw by UMass linebacker Gerrell Johnson. Johnson was ejected for targeting, but Pitt’s concern was more with Pickett’s well-being. After staying on the sidelines for one play - a 17-yard pass from Nick Patti to Shocky Jacques-Louis - Pickett was back in and helped lead the Panthers inside the 10. But runs by freshman Rodney Hammond on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 from the 8 were stuffed, and Pitt turned the ball over on downs. That wasn’t much of an issue for the Pitt defense though, even when UMass picked up a first down with a conversion on third-and-3. Three plays later, UMass punter George Georgopolous was back on the field for another punt.

Following the punt, Pitt took over at its own 36 but quickly got across midfield on a 15-yard run by Hammond. Freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew recorded his first college catch for seven yards on the next play, and Jacques-Louis converted a first down with an eight-yard sweep. The Panthers then rolled to the 10 with a 24-yard catch by Krull, but they stumbled after that. Mack dropped a sure touchdown on first down, Pickett was sacked on second down and Hammond couldn’t corral a pass on third-and-goal from the 17. The drive was finished by Scarton, who converted a 35-yard field goal to extend Pitt’s lead. PITT 16, UMASS 0 - 5:37 second quarter

UMass gained another first down on its next drive with a 17-yard pass on first down, but that was the extent of the Minutemen’s success. Georgopolous’ ensuing punt was his best of the game, rolling back inside the Pitt 10-yard line to set up a 92-yard field for the Panthers. Starting at the 8, Pitt’s offense chipped away. A five-yard pass to A.J. Davis opened some space before Pickett scrambled for nine to move the chains. Krull caught an 11-yard pass after that and then Addison picked up 23 yards on a pass down the middle. Junior Jared Wayne got his first significant action on the drive and contributed three catches for 26 yards, including a seven-yard reception that moved the ball inside the 20. From there, Davis hit pay dirt with an 18-yard run for Pitt’s first rushing touchdown of the season. PITT 23, UMASS 0 - 0:36 second quarter UMass had little interest in attempting anything in the waning seconds of the half and went to the locker room trailing by 23. HALFTIME

Pitt got the ball to open the third quarter, but the Panthers weren’t quite ready to start the half, posting their first three-and-out of the game after a short run and a pair of incomplete passes. The defense gave the ball right back, though, when Erick Hallett forced and recovered a fumble at the UMass 38 to give the offense a short field.