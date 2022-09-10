No. 17 Pitt is hosting No. 24 Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, giving Tennessee the ball first to open the game, and that decision proved to be a good one as the Volunteers went three-and-out with two incomplete passes, leading to a punt.

The Panthers’ offense took the field looking to eat a lot of the clock, and the Panthers accomplished that goal. They picked up one first down on an eight-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to Jared Wayne and then got another one with a 14-yard pass to Gavin Bartholomew.

Two plays later, Slovis and Wayne overcame a second-and-13 situation with an 18-yard pickup to get inside the Tennessee 20. But a dropped pass and a third-down throwaway brought out Ben Sauls for a 30-yard field goal attempt.

Sauls made the kick and Pitt took the first lead of the game.

Pitt 3, Tennessee 0 - 10:27, 1st quarter