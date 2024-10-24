Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
Pitt hosts Syracuse in primetime on Thursday night
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

Pitt is hosting Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and took the ball, but the drive didn’t produce anything as a Desmond Reid run, an incomplete pass that was nearly intercepted and an Eli Holstein scramble gained a total of three yards.

After a nice punt from Caleb Junko, Syracuse took over at its 23 and gained a first down. But on second-and-10 from the 33, Kyle McCord’s pass was intercepted by Rasheem Biles, who ran 35 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. It was Biles’ first career interception and Pitt’s second pick-six of the season.

PITT 7, SYRACUSE 0 - 12:47, 1st quarter

Syracuse tried running on its second possession and picked up a first down on a pair of carries by LeQuint Allen. But on third-and-10, McCord threw over the middle and the pass was tipped in the air before it fell to the ground - and into the arms of Brandon George, who was laying on the ground but caught the ball for Pitt’s second interception of the game.

Pitt’s ensuing offensive possession gained a first down on two runs from Reid, but it stalled after that and Ben Sauls added three points with a 49-yard field goal.

PITT 10, SYRACUSE 0 - 8:28, 1st quarter

Syracuse hit its first big play on the next drive when McCord connected with Oronde Gadsden for a 24-yard pickup that moved the ball into Pitt territory. But on the next third down, McCord was intercepted again - this time the pick was by Kyle Louis, who ran 59 yards for the Panthers’ second pick-six of the game.

PITT 17, SYRACUSE 0 - 6:23, 1st quarter

