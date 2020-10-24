Panther-lair - Pitt gets blown out by Notre Dame

Pitt is hosting No. 3 Notre Dame at Heinz Field today. Here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Notre Dame called heads to win the coin toss and the Irish opted to take the ball to open the game. Pitt's defense had Notre Dame in a third-and-6 on the first series, but in a scene that would repeat itself, Irish quarterback Ian Book broke contain and scrambled for a first down.

Book scrambled twice more for another 13 yards on the drive, but his biggest play came when the Irish were facing second-and-11 from the Pitt 34. Book dropped back and threw down the middle to receiver Ben Skowronek, who had just one man to beat - which he did easily to get into the end zone for the game's first touchdown.

NOTRE DAME 7, PITT 0 - 10:08, 1st quarter

Pitt's offense couldn't answer Notre Dame's touchdown with a trip to the end zone, but the Panthers got points on their first drive. After a good kickoff return from D.J. Turner, Pitt converted two third downs with passes from starting quarterback Joey Yellen, but on third-and-10 from the Notre Dame 27, the redshirt freshman was pressured and threw the ball away.

Alex Kessman finished the drive with points when he connected on a 45-yard field goal.

NOTRE DAME 7, PITT 3 - 7:38, 1ST QUARTER

Pitt's defense atoned for its poor drive on the next possession, albeit with some help from Notre Dame. The Irish drove close to midfield and then got into Pitt territory thanks to a personal foul penalty on safety Paris Ford.

But Notre Dame gave the yards right back with a personal foul of its own on the next play, and the Irish only went backward from there. Rashad Weaver dropped Chris Tyree for a five-yard loss on first down; then, on third-and-27, SirVocea Dennis recorded a four-yard tackle for loss to force a punt.

Pitt's offense couldn't build on the defense's success, though. After two failed run plays, Yellen was sacked on third down and the Panthers had to punt. As the first quarter ended, Notre Dame was driving into Pitt territory.

SECOND QUARTER

Notre Dame's march across midfield didn't go far as the second quarter began. The Irish had second-and-7 from the Pitt 39 but Book threw incomplete, and he had to throw the ball away on third down due to pressure from Dennis.

Pitt's offense showed signs of life for the first time on the next drive. After a failed third-and-5 turned into a first down on a pass interference penalty, the Panthers grabbed a chunk with a 33-yard pass from Yellen to Jordan Addison.

That was all the offense could manage, though, as the drive stalled three plays later. Kirk Christodoulou's punt pinned Notre Dame at the 13, but it didn't take long for the Irish to dig out of that. Book started the drive with an 18-yard scramble, and while he took a sack on second-and-10, the Notre Dame quarterback threw deep on third-and-14 for Skowronek, who beat Marquis Williams to make the catch and ran in for a 73-yard score.

NOTRE DAME 14, PITT 3 - 10:37, 2nd quarter

Pitt's offense couldn't do anything after the touchdown, posting a three-and-out, but the Panthers' defense stepped up, allowing Notre Dame to gain a first down but stopping the Irish on third-and-12 from the Irish 26.

On the next drive, though, Pitt made a major mistake. After getting a first down across midfield, Yellen threw to Taysir Mack but didn't account for Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer, who had little trouble picking off the pass to give the Irish possession in Pitt territory.

Notre Dame carved through the Panthers' defense, first with a 20-yard pass from Book to running back Kyren Williams and then with Book running a quarterback sneak to convert third-and-1. Pitt almost had a stop with an incomplete pass on third-and-9 from the 14, but a pass interference penalty on A.J. Woods turned that into a first down, and the Irish only needed one snap to turn it into a touchdown.

NOTRE DAME 21, PITT 3 - 1:29, 2nd quarter

Things went from bad to worse after the Notre Dame touchdown. Pitt picked up a first down with a handoff on the first play of the next drive, but two more runs and a screen pass gained a net total of -5 yards, and Christodoulou's punt on fourth-and-15 was blocked.

Notre Dame recovered the punt in the end zone, and the Irish extended their lead to 25.

NOTRE DAME 28, PITT 3 - 0:11, 2nd quarter

The Panthers ran one handoff to end the half and went to the locker rooms facing a four-score deficit, having gained less than 100 yards of total offense and getting out-performed in virtually every category.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt got the kickoff to open the second half, but the time in the locker room didn't change the Panthers' fortunes. Vincent Davis had Pitt's most productive run play of the game on second down with a 19-yard pickup, but the drive sputtered after that, leading to another punt.

Notre Dame took the ball at its own 25 and started chipping away. After the Irish crossed midfield, Pitt's defense made a positive play with a five-yard tackle for loss on first down, but Notre Dame answered right back when Book scrambled to his left and then threw back across the field to Javon McKinley, who had a lot of room.

McKinley scampered for 41 yards to get inside the 5, but while Pitt's defense stepped up and stopped the Irish offense, a 21-yard field goal extended Notre Dame's lead.

NOTRE DAME 31, PITT 3 - 7:34, 3rd quarter

The game kept getting worse for Pitt after that. Yellen was picked off for the second time in the game on third-and-3, and Notre Dame quickly cashed in when Book tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Michael Mayer.

NOTRE DAME 38, PITT 3 - 4:22, 3rd quarter

Somehow, the downward spiral continued. Pitt's next drive lasted just one play, as Yellen threw his third interception of the game. Four plays later, aided by a roughing penalty and an offsides flag, Notre Dame got into the end zone for the sixth time.

NOTRE DAME 45, PITT 3 - 2:42, 3rd quarter

After the third interception, Pitt changed quarterbacks and brought redshirt freshman Davis Beville into the game, but his drive didn't go any better. The Panthers got a first down on a Beville scramble, but he took a six-yard sack on the next snap and the offense never recovered, opting to punt from the Notre Dame 46 while trailing by 42 points.

FOURTH QUARTER

The final quarter was an affair for backups, as Notre Dame went to its reserve quarterback, Pitt went to its third quarterback and both teams worked deep into their depth charts. The result was not much offense, but the Irish did take a drive from their own 48 deep into Pitt territory. The clock ended before Notre Dame could score again, and the final score was set.

NOTRE DAME 45, PITT 3 - Final