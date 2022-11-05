Pitt is hosting No. 20 Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, giving Syracuse the ball to open the game, and the Panthers defense went right to work, making two tackles at the line of scrimmage before sacking quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson for an eight-yard loss to force a punt.

The kick was short and gave the Panthers the ball at the Orange 45, but the favorable field position didn’t produce points. Instead, after Pitt converted two third downs with run plays, Kedon Slovis ran play-action on third-and-3 from the Syracuse 14. Slovis was under pressure, though, and threw a heave to Karter Johnson in the end zone. The pass was ill-advised and Syracuse picked it off.

The Orange took over at their own 20 and converted a third-and-1 with a Sean Tucker run before a pass interference penalty on M.J. Devonshire moved the ball across midfield. Syracuse then converted third-and-6 with a 12-yard pass that moved the ball to the 25. Pitt had Del Rio-Wilson for a five-yard loss on second-and-2 from the 17, but a facemask penalty on Habakkuk Baldonado pushed the ball inside the 10.

From there, the Panthers defense stepped up. A seven-yard pass drove the Orange to the 1, but Pitt tackled Tucker twice on runs from the 1 to force a field goal for the first points of the game.

SYRACUSE 3, PITT 0 - 0:26, 1st quarter