Pitt closes non-conference schedule with 77-7 blowout

Pitt is hosting New Hampshire at Heinz Field today. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the toss and deferred, putting the Panthers’ much-maligned defense on the field to open the game. That decision was a good one for the home team, as Pitt’s defense sacked UNH quarterback Bret Edwards for a 13-yard loss on first down, sniffed out a screen pass for a two-yard loss on second down and then wrapped up Edwards in the end zone on third down. Edwards threw the ball away but was flagged for intentional grounding, giving the Panthers a safety and the first lead of the game.

PITT 2, NEW HAMPSHIRE 0 - 13:45, 1st quarter Following the safety, UNH gave the ball to Pitt on a free kick and the Panthers started at their own 23. After a sweep run by Shocky Jacques-Louis lost three yards, Kenny Pickett fired a deep pass to Jordan Addison on a post route, and the sophomore receiver pulled it in for a 47-yard gain. Pickett scrambled for seven on the next play before Vincent Davis busted a 19-yard run to get to the 7. Davis took the next handoff for six but was stuffed on second and third downs before Pickett snuck in on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

PITT 8, NEW HAMPSHIRE 0 - 10:16, 1st quarter

UNH’s third drive started at the 25, but Pitt’s defense made short work of the Wildcats again. A first down run lost one yard and Edwards threw incomplete on second down before his third-down attempt was picked off by Pitt corner Damarri Mathis, who danced down the sideline for a 35-yard interception return touchdown. Sauls missed another extra point after the score, but the Panthers led by two scores.

PITT 14, NEW HAMPSHIRE 0 - 9:28, 1st quarter

Pitt’s defense continued to keep UNH under control, forcing another three-and-out to get a punt, and the Panthers’ offense moved downfield with ease. Starting at the 39, Pitt hit a series of medium range plays before Israel Abanikanda took a handoff at the 15, made a jump cut to his left and ran into the end zone for another score. Sam Scarton replaced Sauls on the PAT and converted.

PITT 21, NEW HAMPSHIRE 0 - 5:26, 1st quarter

New Hampshire actually gained a first down on its next drive, but Pitt’s defense quickly responded with a 14-yard sack on that first down, and the Wildcats had to punt. The Panthers needed just four plays - including another nice run by Davis - and Pickett capped it with an 12-yard pass to Jacques-Louis for a score.

PITT 28, NEW HAMPSHIRE - 0:59, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER

Right before the first quarter ended, UNH hit its first big play when running back Carlos Washington took a handoff, broke a tackle and ran 70 yards down the right sideline to get to the Pitt 5. Two plays later, Edwards threw to receiver Sean Coyne for a four-yard touchdown.

PITT 28, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7 - 14:55, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s offense had no problem answering the UNH touchdown. Pickett threw to Gavin Bartholomew for an 18-yard gain early in the drive and then connected with Lucas Krull and Taysir Mack to pick up two more first downs before hitting Addison on a crossing route from the UNH 24. Addison caught the ball in stride, turned upfield and ran along the sideline into the end zone.

PITT 35, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7 - 11:17, 2nd quarter

After Pitt’s defense forced another three-and-out, the offense went back to work. Abanikanda converted third-and-11 with a check-down catch-and-run, and then Pickett threw a screen pass to Addison, who followed some great blocking, broke a tackle or two, worked his way across the field and ran 47 yards for another touchdown.

PITT 42, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7 - 8:07, 2nd quarter

UNH went three-and-out on the next drive, but then something strange happened: Pitt punted. Pickett threw incomplete on first down before Davis ran for seven yards to set up third-and-3, but Pickett’s pass to Jacques-Louis was off the mark and Kirk Christodoulou punted for the first time in the game. The Panthers’ defense had no problem formulating a response, posting another three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense, and this time, Pickett and company returned to form. The Panthers chipped away to get into UNH territory, where Abanikanda caught a pass over the middle of the field and ran for 25 yards to the 7. Two plays later, Pickett fired a shot to Taysir Mack for a seven-yard touchdown pass. Pickett finished the half with 327 yards and four touchdown passes on 21-of-25 passing.

PITT 49, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7 - 0:11, 2nd quarter HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt got the ball to open the second half, and the Panthers’ offense struck quickly again. After Pickett and Bartholomew connected on a 24-yard pass to convert third-and-5, Pickett heaved a deep pass to Addison for a 46-yard touchdown.

PITT 56, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7 - 13:33, 3rd quarter

After Pitt’s defense posted another three-and-out on the next drive, the Panthers’ offense came out with a new goal: ball control. The home team did just that with an 11-play, 64-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock. Pitt ran nine running plays on the drive, including Hammond’s four-yard push into the end zone.

PITT 63, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7 - 6:37, 3rd quarter