Pitt trails by 14 at halftime

No. 17 Pitt is hosting Miami at Heinz Field today. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Miami won the coin toss and opted to defer, kicking off and giving the ball to Pitt top open the game. The Panthers faced a third-and-6 on their first series but converted with an impressive 37-yard catch-and-run pass from Kenny Pickett to freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew. That play moved the ball into Miami territory, but Pitt took some steps back with a false start and a nine-yard sack. Pickett got it back with a 14-yard pass to Melquise Stovall on second-and-24 and then threw to Taysir Mack at the goal line. The initial touchdown call was overturned to down at the 1, but Israel Abanikanda cashed in on the next snap to give Pitt the early lead. PITT 7, MIAMI 0 - 12:09, 1st quarter

Pitt’s first defensive stand started strong when Calijah Kancey sacked Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for a 15-yard loss on first down. But Van Dyke got it back with a 57-yard pass to Keyshawn Smith to get deep into Pitt territory. Two plays later, Van Dyke and backup tight end Elijah Arroyo hooked up for a 20-yard completion into the end zone. PITT 7, MIAMI 7 - 10:31, 1st quarter

Pitt got into Miami territory on its next possession, but a third-and-3 pass to Lucas Krull was incomplete after a big hit on the Panthers tight end, and Pickett’s pass to Mack on fourth down was incomplete to give the Hurricanes possession. The visitors struck quick after that. Miami moved to a first down at the 43 before a trick play left tight end Will Mallory wide open. Van Dyke had no problem hitting Mallory for a 57-yard touchdown to take the lead. MIAMI 14, PITT 7 - 8:44, 1st quarter Pitt needed something from its offense on the next drive, but the Panthers didn’t get anything after a facemask penalty on Marcus Minor pushed the offense back to a first-and-22. The Panthers failed to get a first down and punted, and Miami struck quickly again. This time, it took the Hurricanes two plays - the second of which was a 40-yard touchdown run by Jaylan Knighton. MIAMI 21, PITT 7 - 6:20, 1st quarter

Pitt took the ball back trailing by two touchdowns and started driving. The Panthers converted third-and-2 with a 33-yard reception by Jordan Addison and then moved to the Miami 20 before a pair of Pickett passes fell incomplete. Sam Scarton finished the drive with a 38-yard field goal. MIAMI 21, PITT 10 - 3:25, 1st quarter

After Pitt’s field goal, the Panthers did something they hadn’t done in the game to that point: got a stop. Granted, Miami did its part with a pair of penalties, but Pitt stepped up to make a tackle on a third-and-17 screen and force a punt. SECOND QUARTER

The Panthers got the ball at their own 16, but Pickett and Addison quickly moved into Miami territory with a 39-yard pass on the final play of the first quarter. Pitt then moved methodically to the 20, where Pickett threw a check down pass to Abanikanda, who scampered down the sideline for a score. MIAMI 21, PITT 17 - 12:50, 2nd quarter

After punting on its last possession, Miami’s offense got back on track. The Hurricanes started their next drive with back-to-back screen passes for first downs and then got deep into Pitt territory on a pair of roughing the passer penalties. Miami missed two opportunities for touchdowns from the 15, though, and a third down pass was incomplete, leaving kicker Andy Borregales to attempt a 26-yard field goal that was good. MIAMI 24, PITT 17 - 10:16, 2nd quarter