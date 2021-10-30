Miami ties Pitt at 7-7
No. 17 Pitt is hosting Miami at Heinz Field today. Here’s the latest from the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Miami won the coin toss and opted to defer, kicking off and giving the ball to Pitt top open the game. The Panthers faced a third-and-6 on their first series but converted with an impressive 37-yard catch-and-run pass from Kenny Pickett to freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew.
That play moved the ball into Miami territory, but Pitt took some steps back with a false start and a nine-yard sack. Pickett got it back with a 14-yard pass to Melquise Stovall on second-and-24 and then threw to Taysir Mack at the goal line. The initial touchdown call was overturned to down at the 1, but Israel Abanikanda cashed in on the next snap to give Pitt the early lead.
PITT 7, MIAMI 0 - 12:09, 1st quarter
Pitt’s first defensive stand started strong when Calijah Kancey sacked Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for a 15-yard loss on first down. But Van Dyke got it back with a 57-yard pass to Keyshawn Smith to get deep into Pitt territory. Two plays later, Van Dyke and backup tight end Elijah Arroyo hooked up for a 20-yard completion into the end zone.
PITT 7, MIAMI 7 - 10:31, 1st quarter