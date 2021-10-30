Miami ties Pitt at 7-7

No. 17 Pitt is hosting Miami at Heinz Field today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Miami won the coin toss and opted to defer, kicking off and giving the ball to Pitt top open the game. The Panthers faced a third-and-6 on their first series but converted with an impressive 37-yard catch-and-run pass from Kenny Pickett to freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

That play moved the ball into Miami territory, but Pitt took some steps back with a false start and a nine-yard sack. Pickett got it back with a 14-yard pass to Melquise Stovall on second-and-24 and then threw to Taysir Mack at the goal line. The initial touchdown call was overturned to down at the 1, but Israel Abanikanda cashed in on the next snap to give Pitt the early lead.

PITT 7, MIAMI 0 - 12:09, 1st quarter