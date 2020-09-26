Panther-lair - Pitt beats No. 24 Louisville 23-20

No. 21 Pitt is hosting No. 24 Louisville at Heinz Field today in a matchup of ranked ACC opponents. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

For the first time this season, Pitt lost the coin toss and got the ball to open the game, but the Panthers had some success early on. Vincent Davis got the start at running back and busted a 20-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, and three plays later, Kenny Pickett found Jordan Addison wide open for a 25-yard gain on third-and-7 to get deep in Louisville territory.

The offense sputtered, though, when three straight passes from inside the 30 were incomplete. But Alex Kessman cleaned up the drive by making his first field goal of the season, a 45-yard attempt that gave Pitt the first lead of the game.

PITT 3, LOUISVILLE 0 - 13:02, 1st quarter

Pitt’s defense came into the game expecting a big challenge, but on the first drive of the game, that unit was up to the task. After the Cardinals lost 15 yards with an offensive pass interference penalty on first down, the defense swarmed. On third-and-16, Pitt rushed just three but defensive end Patrick Jones got to Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham for a seven-yard sack.

Then, the Panthers got even better field position with a 21-yard punt return by Addison. But they couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out from the Louisville 25. Kessman got three points out of the drive, but the tradeoff of field goals for touchdowns was not a great start.

PITT 6, LOUISVILLE 0 - 9:10 1st quarter

After Pitt’s kickoff, Louisville looked to find some offensive rhythm, but Pitt’s defense wasn’t having it. Calijah Kancey started things off with a tackle for loss on a first-down run, and the Cardinals couldn’t get a positive yard out of the drive before punting again.

Pitt left points on the field for its first two drives, but the Panthers finally cashed in on possession No. 3. A.J. Davis got things started with a 17-yard run on first down from the Pitt 40 and Pickett followed that by hitting Taysir Mack for a 13-yard pass on third-and-9 to get inside the Louisville 30.

Pickett and Davis hooked up to convert another third down - an eight-yard pass on third-and-6 - and after Davis was hurt on the play, freshman Israel Abanikanda took over and ran Pitt inside the 10. From there, on third-and-goal from the 8, Pickett connected with Addison for the freshman receiver’s second touchdown in as many weeks.

PITT 13, LOUISVILLE 0 - 2:18, 1st quarter

Louisville answered quickly. Facing Pitt’s second-team defensive line, running back Javian Hawkins took a handoff on first down from the 25, cut through the first level of the defense and won a foot race to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

PITT 13, LOUISVILLE 7 - 2:05, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt’s offense got off to a rough start on the next drive, taking a false start penalty on the first snap of the possession. But with strong running from Abanikanda, the Panthers moved the ball. Pickett even converted second-and-14 from the Pitt 36 with a 14-yard pass to Shocky Jacques-Louis.

But on the first play of the second quarter, the Panthers tried a Wildcat snap with Vincent Davis. The snap was high, though, and the play lost 12 yards. The drive was doomed after that, and Pitt had to punt for the first time in the game.

The punt pinned Louisville’s offense at the Pitt 12, but the Cardinals mounted a long drive despite the bad field position. Their first chunk came when Jason Pinnock was called for pass interference to move the ball to the 27; then Louisville got 22 yards with a pass to tight end Marshon Ford in the flat and converted a third-and-9 with a 12-yard pass to Dez Fitzpatrick in the middle of the field.

The biggest play of the drive came on first down from the Pitt 43 when Cunningham threw a short pass to receiver Braden Smith and the Cardinals receiver broke a tackle and ran down the sideline for a 27-yard gain.

The defense tightened up after that, though. Hawkins was stuffed on first down from the 16 and then Cunningham was sacked on back-to-back snaps to set up a 38-yard field goal by Louisville kicker James Turner.

PITT 13, LOUISVILLE 10 - 7:39, 2nd quarter

The next drive took a bad turn from the start. First, Pitt had to call a timeout due to having 12 players on the field. Then, when the ball was actually snapped, a defensive lineman hit Pickett’s hand as he was attempting to pass and the play was ruled a fumble, not an incomplete pass.

Louisville recovered the ball and the Cardinals took over with great field position at the Pitt 21.

Two plays later, they cashed in when Atwell got behind the Pitt defense and Cunningham found him for a fairly easy touchdown.

LOUISVILLE 17, PITT 13 - 6:51, 2nd quarter

Pitt’s offense needed an answer on the ensuing possession, and the Panthers got it in a big way. Pickett got things going with a 15-yard scramble on first down, and then he converted third-and-10 on a great play with Addison for a 15-yard gain.

After moving the ball into Louisville territory, the Panthers stumbled inside the 40, turning third-and-2 into third-and-7 on a procedure penalty. But after gaining a couple yards to set up fourth-and-5, Pat Narduzzi kept the offense on the field. For that play, Pickett threw to Mack, who gained enough for the first down and then kept running when his knee never hit the ground.

Louisville’s defense didn’t really pursue but the officials never blew the whistle, and Mack got a 40-yard touchdown out of the play to put Pitt ahead again.

PITT 20, LOUISVILLE 17 - 3:11, 2nd quarter

The offensive score was followed by another strong defensive stand, as the Panthers held Louisville to a three-and-out that included yet another sack of Cunningham. The stop gave Pitt the ball back at its own 23 with 2:07 on the clock, but the Panthers were stuck in the mud. They moved out to the 40 but stalled there when Addison was called for a false start on third-and-6 and Pickett’s ensuing third-and-11 pass was broken up at the line of scrimmage.

PITT 20, LOUISVILLE 17 - Halftime

Louisville got the ball to open the second half, but Pitt’s defense came out of the locker room on fire. Hawkins was stuffed for a three-yard loss on first down; then, on second down, Cunningham tried a pass down the middle and Marquis Williams picked it off for his first career interception.

The turnover created some momentum, and Pitt’s offense got into the red zone after a 13-yard pass to tight end Daniel Moraga and a 14-yard scramble by Pickett. But the snaps inside the red zone went wrong, including a 10-yard loss on a sack, and the Panthers had to settle for another field goal.

PITT 23, LOUISVILLE 17 - 11:26, 3rd quarter

Pitt’s defense continued to dominate on the next drive. After Louisville picked up one first down, the Panthers locked the Cardinals up. Hawkins was stopped for a two-yard run on first-and-10 from the 37, and then Pitt’s defense collapsed on Cunningham for back-to-back sacks to force another punt.

The Panthers’ offense couldn’t follow the strong defensive performance, though. A pair of runs by Abanikanda gained just five yards, and while Jared Wayne took a big shot on third down that initially drew a flag, the officials overturned the targeting call and ruled the pass incomplete.

The ensuing punt pinned Louisville’s offense at the Pitt 26 and it looked like the Cardinals would be stuck there, but on fourth-and-2 from the 34, Scott Satterfield engaged in some trickery. First, his team took a delay of game to back up five yards. Then, the Cardinals ran a direct snap to receiver D.J. Van Horn, who got to the sideline and ran 31 yards for a fresh set of downs.

The defense forced another fourth down with a fourth-and-1 at the Pitt 31, but the Cardinals converted again when cornerback A.J. Woods was called for a defensive pass interference penalty. Once again, though, the Panthers stepped up and stuffed Louisville for three plays to force a 34-yard field goal.

PITT 23, LOUISVILLE 20 - 1:58, 3rd quarter

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt got the ball at the 20 after the kickoff and was marching as the third quarter ended and the fourth quarter began. The Panthers stayed out of third down until they crossed midfield and then gained seven on a pass from Pickett to Turner to convert third-and-5 from the Louisville 45.

The drive kept going into the red zone, but a Vincent Davis run for loss set up third-and-7 at the 21. From there, Pickett threw to Addison, but the pass tipped off his hands and was intercepted by Louisville.

Pitt’s defense got the ball right back, though. On the second play of the Cardinals’ next drive, Damar Hamlin stepped in front of a Louisville receiver for his first interception of the season.

The change in possession gave the Panthers another shot at extending the lead, and once again, they marched into Louisville territory. But on fourth-and-4 from the Louisville 32, Turner dropped a sure first down pass from Pickett and the Cardinals took the ball back.

The defense stood up again, though, forcing Louisville into another three-and-out and punt with just over four minutes to go in the game.

On the first play of the drive, Pitt lined up under center with two tight ends but struck quick with a sweep handoff to Turner, who turned the corner and picked up 17 yards. The next two plays weren’t as successful, as Vincent Davis was dropped for losses on consecutive carries to set up third-and-14 from the Pitt 38. On that snap, Pitt tried to take a shot as Pickett fired a pass down the right sideline to Addison, but it went through the freshman’s hands and fell incomplete.

The turnover on downs gave Louisville the ball at the Cardinals’ 17-yard line with 2:27 on the clock, putting the onus on Pitt’s defense to make one more stop. The Cardinals got a first down on the first snap when Cunningham scrambled for 11 yards, but his screen pass to Atwell on the next play fell incomplete and another pass to Atwell gained just four yards.

Cunningham tried to scramble on third down and picked up two yards to set up fourth-and-4. On that play, Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey got to Cunningham and dragged him down. Cunningham tried to throw as he was being sacked, but Pinnock picked it off to seal the victory and give the Panthers their first 3-0 start to a season since 2014.

PITT 23, LOUISVILLE 20 - Final