Pitt is hosting Louisville at Acrisure Stadium tonight, and here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Louisville won the toss and deferred, giving Pitt the ball to open the game at its own 25. After a three-yard run from C’Bo Flemister, the Panthers attempted to go with a hurry-up offense, but the shotgun snap on second down was on the ground and new starter Christian Veilleux had to fall on the ball 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage. The third-down pass to Flemister was incomplete, and Caleb Junko’s punt gained just 27 yards. It didn’t take long for Louisville to strike from that distance, gaining the necessary 40 yards on just five plays - one rush and four passes, including a seven-yard scoring throw from Jack Plummer to Chris Bell. LOUISVILLE 7, PITT 0 - 11:39, 1st quarter

Pitt’s second drive was only marginally better than its first one, as an offside penalty on Louisville moved the Panthers to the Cardinals’ 29, but an incomplete pass on third-and-6 resulted in another punt - although Junko’s second punt was better than his first, and a holding penalty on Louisville pushed the Cardinals back to their own 8 for their second possession. This time Pitt’s defense stepped up. After giving up one first down, the Panthers got a big play with a nine-yard sack from Shayne Simon on third down to force a punt. The teams traded punts after that, with Pitt going three-and-out again and Louisville punting after getting one first down. The Cardinals’ second punt left the Panthers at their own 30, and it was from that spot that Pitt struck for its first big play on offense. After an 18-yard run from Rodney Hammond, Pitt faced first down from the Louisville 46. Veilleux faked a handoff to Hammond, dropped back and fired deep for Bub Means, who made the catch through coverage for his second long touchdown reception in as many games. PITT 7, LOUISVILLE 7 - 2:37, 1st quarter

Louisville’s next drive had the Cardinals starting at their own 25, but as they approached midfield, fumbles by Plummer and running back Isaac Guerendo pushed them back into a third-and-18. Louisville converted it, though, on a pass from Plummer to Jamari Thrash that moved the ball inside the Pitt 25, and Guerendo ran for 10 yards to get close to the 10. A three-yard loss pushed the Cardinals back, but they got right up to the goal line with a pass interference penalty on M.J. Devonshire in the end zone. Two plays later, Guerendo ran in from the 1 to put the Cardinals ahead again. LOUISVILLE 14, PITT 7 - 11:43, 2nd quarter

Veilleux and Gavin Bartholomew connected for a 24-yard pass to open Pitt’s next drive, but the Panthers couldn’t capitalize on the big gain and had to punt. Louisville then took over at its own 20 and was driving, marching deep into Pitt territory to face second-and-10 at the 14. On that play, Plummer dropped back under pressure from Samuel Okunlola. The redshirt freshman defensive end got to Plummer before he could throw, knocked the ball loose and recovered the fumble to give the ball back to Pitt. The Panthers took over at their own 29 and gained one first down on a quick third-and-2 pass to Means, picked up another on a play-action shot pass to Means for 18 yards, gained yet another first down with a 34-yard pass to freshman Kenny Johnson and got inside the five for first-and-goal with a seven-yard run from Hammond. Flemister then finished the drive from the 1 to give the Panthers one of their best offensive drives of the season. PITT 14, LOUISVILLE 14 - 1:23, 2nd quarter



Pitt’s good momentum from the touchdown drive lasted all of two plays. On the second snap of Louisville’s next drive, Plummer threw down the middle for Jimmy Calloway and connected for a 34-yard gain. After a seven-yard gain on a swing pass, the Cardinals got 15 additional yards with a defensive pass interference penalty on P.J. O’Brien in the end zone. That moved the ball inside the 20, and Louisville converted third-and-5 from the 14 with a nine-yard pass from Plummer to Thrash. One snap later, Guerendo ran in from five yards out to give the Cardinals a lead heading into halftime. LOUISVILLE 21, PITT 14 - 0:25, 2nd quarter

SECOND HALF

Louisville got the ball to open the second half, but the Cardinals found themselves in a curious spot after three snaps: they faced fourth-and-inches from the 34. Jeff Brohm opted to go for it, but Bangally Kamara led the charge to stop running back Maurice Turner for no gain and a turnover on downs. Pitt’s offense didn’t have any more success, but given the positive field position, Ben Sauls was able to close the drive with a 46-yard field goal to cut the lead. LOUISVILLE 21, PITT 17 - 11:32, 3rd quarter

After the field goal, Pitt’s defense pitched its first three-and-out of the game, capped by a third-down sack from Solomon DeShields to force a punt. The Panthers took over at their own 39 and started a methodical march, converting fourth-and-1 from the 48 on a run from Flemister before converting third-and-1 from the Louisville 42 on a pass from Veilleux to Konata Mumpfield. Pitt converted another third down when Veilleux threw to Johnson for 15 yards to get inside the 20. Then, on second-and-15 from the 14, Veilleux kept it himself to run 11 yards to the 3. Flemister closed out the drive one snap later with a three-yard run to give Pitt its first lead of the game. PITT 24, LOUISVILLE 21 - 3:39, 3rd quarter

Louisville looked like it was going to answer the touchdown on the next drive when Plummer hit Thrash on a 31-yard pass to convert third-and-1 and move into Pitt territory. But on second-and-10 from the 20, Plummer threw for Thrash again but was off the mark - and Pitt cornerback M.J. Devonshire was in position to collect the interception. From there, it was off to the races, as Devonshire ran 86 yards for a touchdown to add to Pitt’s lead. PITT 31, LOUISVILLE 21 - 0:14, 3rd quarter

Louisville started marching again after the Devonshire pick, converting third-and-1 thanks to a roughing penalty on Bangally Kamara and then picking up 27 yards on an impressive catch by Calloway on the sideline. On the next play, Plummer threw to Calloway from the Pitt 22, but the ball bounced out of Calloway’s hands and directly into the hands of A.J. Woods for the Panthers’ second interception of the game. Pitt went three-and-out after the interception, but while Louisville took the ensuing punt and drove into Pitt territory, the Cardinals were stopped short of converting third-and-10 from the 36, and kicker Brock Travelstead missed the 47-yard attempt to keep Pitt’s lead at 10. Pitt went three-and-out twice after the missed field goal, but the Panthers’ defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs in both situations.

Following the second turnover on downs, Pitt came out looking to drain clock and get Louisville to use its timeouts. The Cardinals obliged, calling timeout after the Panthers’ first three snaps. That left Pitt in fourth-and-5 from the Louisville 31, and Pat Narduzzi opted to keep the offense on the field. The Panthers made it count, as Veilleux dropped back and dropped a pass right in the basket for Mumpfield, who caught the 31-yard touchdown pass. PITT 38, LOUISVILLE 21 - 3:03, 4th quarter