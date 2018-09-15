Pitt is hosting Georgia Tech at Heinz Field today. Here's the latest in the game.

First quarter

Pitt won the coin toss to open the game and chose to receive, but the Panthers couldn't move the ball and had to punt. Georgia Tech's offense suffered the same fate, going three-and-out and punting back to Pitt.

The Panthers took the ball at their own 37 and a pair of passes to Rafael Araujo-Lopes plus a personal foul penalty moved the offense into Georgia Tech territory. On first down from the 31, Qadree Ollison snuck through a hole in the offensive line, broke a few arm tackles and rumbled into the end zone for a score.

Pitt 7, Georgia Tech 0 (8:38, 1st quarter)

Georgia Tech got the ball next, but Pitt's defense continued to be strong in forcing another three-and-out, capped by a five-yard tackle for loss by Damar Hamlin on third down. On fourth-and-7 from the GT 28, Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson inexplicably tried a fake punt that was blown up for a loss of two yards.

Pitt's offense took the favorable field position and needed just three plays - aided by another personal foul penalty - to get into the end zone. This time it was Darrin Hall who finished the drive, and the Panthers took a two-touchdown lead.

Pitt 14, Georgia Tech 0 (5:20, 1st quarter)

The Pitt defense forced another three-and-out after the touchdown, but this time the Panthers couldn't capitalize, as a well-thrown pass from Kenny Pickett to Aaron Mathews on third-and-2 fell incomplete, leading to another punt.

The defense stepped up again, though, with another stop, and when the first quarter ended, Georgia Tech had just 30 yards of total offense.

Second quarter

Pitt's offense couldn't build on the defense's fourth successful drive, but the defense kept playing strong on the second quarter, stifling Georgia Tech at the Pitt 23. The Yellow Jackets attempted a fourth-down conversion, but the pass attempt was incomplete.

After the change of possession, Pitt took a shot. On first down from their own 28, the Panthers ran a flea-flicker, with Pickett firing a deep throw to Taysir Mack. The pass was on the money and Mack caught it for a 60-yard gain. Three plays later, Ollison ran in from eight yards out to give the Panthers a three-score lead.

Pitt 21, Georgia Tech 0 (2:59, second quarter)

Following Pitt's third score, the Georgia Tech offense showed signs of life for the first time in the game - at least for one play. On first down after the kickoff, Jerry Howard took a toss to the left, shook a tackle and got down the sideline for a 42-yard gain.

But once again, Pitt's defense stepped up. After an incomplete pass, quarterback TaQuon Marshall was stopped for a one-yard run and then Quintin Wirginis sacked Marshall on third down for an eight-yard loss to force another punt.

There was a scary moment for Pitt on the next drive, though. Pickett dropped back on second-and-9 and completed a seven-yard pass to Araujo-Lopes. But after the throw, he was hit low and fell to the ground holding his left knee. Pickett left the game and was replaced by Ricky Town, who handed the ball off before Pitt punted.

Georgia Tech mounted a strong drive to end the first half, but a 52-yard field goal attempt was well short, and Pitt went into halftime leading by 21.

Third quarter

Georgia Tech got the ball to start the third quarter, and while the first play went for 15 yards, the Panthers' defense regained its form, forcing a third-and-17 that seemed to end with a Marshall fumble that was recovered by Rashad Weaver.

Instead, a facemask penalty was called on Patrick Jones, keeping Georgia Tech's drive alive. The Yellow Jackets went to work, and with a 33-yard run doing most of the heavy lifting, they found their way into the end zone for the first time on a Marshall 1-yard run.

The extra point attempt bounced off the right upright, but the Yellow Jackets were on the board.

Pitt 21, Georgia Tech 6 (8:43, 3rd quarter)

The biggest question after Georgia Tech's touchdown was which quarterback would take the field for Pitt on the next possession. It turned out to be Pickett, and his apparent recovery was fortunate for the home team, as the sophomore quarterback completed four of his five attempts to get the offense into the red zone again.

But on third-and-7 from the GT 14, Pitt ran a jet sweep for Araujo-Lopes; the play lost one yard and the Panthers had to settle for a field goal.

Pitt 24, Georgia Tech 6 (2:36, 3rd quarter)

Things got a little wild after Pitt's field goal. On third-and-10 from the GT 25, Weaver recovered a Clinton Lynch fumble to give the offense the ball in great field position. But on the ensuing first down, Pitt ran the Wildcat formation and had Ollison hand the ball to Maurice Ffrench who then flipped to Pickett. Tight end Tyler Sear had a step on the defense, but Pickett delayed in throwing the ball; when he finally did throw it, the pass was deflected and then intercepted.

Georgia Tech's offense finally looked like itself on the next possession, busting numerous runs of double-digit yards before Marshall ran in from seven yards out. The two-point attempt was incomplete, though, and Pitt stayed ahead by two scores.

Pitt 24, Georgia Tech 12 (13:09, fourth quarter)

Pitt's offense didn't do anything with the possession after Georgia Tech's touchdown, but the defense got the ball back when confusion on the Yellow Jackets' offense led to an overthrown pass that was picked off by Phillipie Motley. But the Panthers' drive from the turnover died when a sweep on third-and-5 from the GT 43 gained just two yards, and a potential fourth-down attempt was sunk by a false start penalty.

Pitt's punt pinned the Yellow Jackets at their own 1, but Georgia Tech managed to chip away for all 99 yards to get a Lynch three-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good, but the drive took more than three-and-a-half minutes off the clock.

Pitt 24, Georgia Tech 19 (0:37, 4th quarter)

Georgia Tech attempted an onside kick after the touchdown, but the kick went out of bounds and Pitt took the ball at its own 49. The Yellow Jackets had all three timeouts available, but two runs by Ollison were enough to move the chains and kill the clock, as Pitt got its first ACC win of the 2018 season.

Final: Pitt 24, Georgia Tech 19