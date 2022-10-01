Pitt trails by three after one quarter
No. 24 Pitt is hosting Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium tonight. Here’s the latest from the game.
FIRST QUARTER Georgia Tech won the coin toss and opted to take the first possession of the game. It seemed like that would be a short possession when Pitt’s defense forced incomplete passes on Jeff Sims’ first two throws, but Sims scrambled for a first down on third-and-10 to move the chains and start the Yellow Jackets’ march.
Sims then converted a third-and-1 from the 44 with a two-yard dive before he made the biggest play of the dive, rolling to his right to throw down the sideline to E.J. Jenkins, who made a 33-yard catch against Marquis Williams. The Panthers locked down after that, but Georgia Tech was deep enough in Pitt territory for a field goal, and kicker Gavin Stewart made the 33-yard attempt.
Georgia Tech 3, Pitt 0 - 11:14, 1st quarter
Pitt’s first possession didn’t go quite as well, as Kedon Slovis threw three passes and all three fell incomplete. The Panthers’ defense responded by posting a three-and-out of its own, but the offensive woes continued. Israel Abanikanda’s first carry of the game went for just two yards before a pass to combo lineman/tight end Ryan Jacoby gained just three yards. Slovis threw for Konata Mumpfield on third-and-5, but the pass fell incomplete when Mumpfield was hit hard by a GT defender, leading to a second Pitt punt.
The struggles continued after that, with Pitt forcing another three-and-out and responding with another three-and-out of its own as neither team really could get anything going. And the Yellow Jackets were about to continue the streak of three-and-outs before a roughing penalty on their punt extended the series, leaving Georgia Tech near midfield as the first quarter ended.