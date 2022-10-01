No. 24 Pitt is hosting Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium tonight. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER Georgia Tech won the coin toss and opted to take the first possession of the game. It seemed like that would be a short possession when Pitt’s defense forced incomplete passes on Jeff Sims’ first two throws, but Sims scrambled for a first down on third-and-10 to move the chains and start the Yellow Jackets’ march.

Sims then converted a third-and-1 from the 44 with a two-yard dive before he made the biggest play of the dive, rolling to his right to throw down the sideline to E.J. Jenkins, who made a 33-yard catch against Marquis Williams. The Panthers locked down after that, but Georgia Tech was deep enough in Pitt territory for a field goal, and kicker Gavin Stewart made the 33-yard attempt.

Georgia Tech 3, Pitt 0 - 11:14, 1st quarter