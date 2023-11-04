FSU ties the game at 7-7
Pitt is hosting No. 4 Florida State at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Pitt won the toss and deferred, and Florida State started marching right away. The Seminoles picked up two first downs and crossed into Pitt territory on their first three plays. On their fourth play, though, Lawrance Toafili ran up the middle but had the ball knocked loose by David Green. Bangally Kamara fell on it for his first career fumble recovery and gave the Panthers’ offense the ball with a turnover.
Unfortunately for the home team, nothing came of the change in possession. Two handoffs to C’Bo Flemister gained zero yards, and a pass on third down from Christian Veilleux to Konata Mumpfield was off the mark, leading to a punt.
The punt went well for the Panthers, taking a big roll before it was downed at the 1. Staring at 99 yards of field ahead of them, FSU got things going with a series of short gains before a screen pass to running back Rodney Hill went 48 yards deep into Pitt territory. FSU eventually got inside the 10, but on fourth-and-2 from the 8, Brandon George stopped Trey Benson on a wide run for a turnover on downs.
Pitt’s offense got a first down for the first time on the next play with a 16-yard pass to Gavin Bartholomew. But the drive stalled after that for another punt.
The Panthers’ defense was up to the task to force the Seminoles’ first punt on the next possession, and that unit did it again on the following drive, matching Pitt’s three-and-out with one for FSU to end the first quarter in a scoreless tie.
SECOND QUARTER
After FSU’s punt, Pitt took the ball at its own 18, and on second down the Panthers hit for the biggest play of the game when Veilleux fired deep for Konata Mumpfield, who caught the deep pass with lots of space in front of him.
Before Mumpfield could get into the end zone, though, FSU safety Fentrell Cypress dislodged the ball, which fell across the goal line and was recovered by the Seminoles for a touchback.
Pitt’s defense responded with another three-and-out, giving the offense the ball at the Pitt 18 once again.
Pitt picked up one first down on the drive before punting, but the defense forced another three-and-out and the Panthers took the ball back at their own 36. From there, two Rodney Hammond carries netted 16 yards; that set up a play-action pass on first-down from the FSU 48, and Veilleux hit with a 29-yard pass to Bub Means. 10 more yards were added for a penalty, and on first-and-goal from the 9, Veilleux and Means connected again for the first touchdown of the game.
PITT 7, FLORIDA STATE 0 - 8:38, 2nd quarter
Florida State opened its next drive by chipping away once again before hitting for a big play. Facing third-and-3 from the Pitt 43, Jordan Travis threw for Ja’khi Douglas, who was racing with A.J. Woods in single coverage. Douglas made the catch for a 37-yard gain to the 6. Three plays later, Travis kept the ball and ran in behind his interior lineman for a touchdown.
PITT 7, FLORIDA STATE 7 - 4:10, 2nd quarter