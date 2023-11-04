Pitt is hosting No. 4 Florida State at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the toss and deferred, and Florida State started marching right away. The Seminoles picked up two first downs and crossed into Pitt territory on their first three plays. On their fourth play, though, Lawrance Toafili ran up the middle but had the ball knocked loose by David Green. Bangally Kamara fell on it for his first career fumble recovery and gave the Panthers’ offense the ball with a turnover.

Unfortunately for the home team, nothing came of the change in possession. Two handoffs to C’Bo Flemister gained zero yards, and a pass on third down from Christian Veilleux to Konata Mumpfield was off the mark, leading to a punt.

The punt went well for the Panthers, taking a big roll before it was downed at the 1. Staring at 99 yards of field ahead of them, FSU got things going with a series of short gains before a screen pass to running back Rodney Hill went 48 yards deep into Pitt territory. FSU eventually got inside the 10, but on fourth-and-2 from the 8, Brandon George stopped Trey Benson on a wide run for a turnover on downs.

Pitt’s offense got a first down for the first time on the next play with a 16-yard pass to Gavin Bartholomew. But the drive stalled after that for another punt.

The Panthers’ defense was up to the task to force the Seminoles’ first punt on the next possession, and that unit did it again on the following drive, matching Pitt’s three-and-out with one for FSU to end the first quarter in a scoreless tie.