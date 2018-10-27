Pitt is facing ACC Coastal foe Duke at Heinz Field today, Keep up with all the action here.

FIRST QUARTER

Duke won the coin toss and opted to defer, giving Pitt's offense the ball first. After a nice 20-yard return by Maurice Ffrench, the Panthers moved down the field on the ground; of the eight plays that followed, only two were passes - and only one was completed.

The approach worked. Facing third-and-7 from the Duke 30, Kenny Pickett took off on a quarterback run and went 30 yards for a touchdown.

PITT 7, DUKE 0 (11:04, 1st quarter)

Duke's offense had an answer. Moving at a brisk pace, the Blue Devils quickly crossed midfield but appeared to stall when they faced a fourth-and-3 from the Pitt 39. David Cutcliffe opted to go for it and the call was successful when quarterback Daniel Jones threw a short pass to T.J. Rahming.

Five plays later, Duke got into the end zone when receiver Quentin Harris ran in from the Wildcat formation to tie the game.

PITT 7, DUKE 7 (7:12, 1st quarter)



SECOND QUARTER

Both teams went scoreless the rest of the first quarter, but Duke opened the second quarter in the midst of a drive. The Blue Devils converted a pair of third downs, one on a Jones run, the other on a 19-yard pass from Jones to Rahming, before those two hooked up again on a three-yard pass to put the Blue Devils ahead.

DUKE 14, PITT 7 (11:41, 2nd quarter)

Pitt came up with a big play on the next drive when, on second-and-7 from the Panthers' 31, freshman cornerback V'Lique Carter took a jet sweep and ran 62 yards down the sideline to get inside the Duke 10. The offense couldn't capitalize on the big play, though, as two runs from the Duke 7 gained a total of negative-two yards and a third-down pass attempt was incomplete.

The Panthers settled for a 27-yard field goal from Alex Kessman to cut into the lead.

DUKE 14, PITT 10 (7:24, 2nd quarter)

Duke got its own big play on the next drive when, on first down from the 28, Deon Jackson ran through the left side of the line, stepped out of a tackle by Damar Hamlin and ran 60 yards to get inside the Pitt 15.

Three plays later, Jones and Rahming connected again and the Blue Devils went ahead by 11.

DUKE 21, PITT 10 (5:38, 2nd quarter)

The Panthers came up with some explosive plays when they got the ball back. On first down, Pickett threw to Qadree Ollison off play-action for a 13-yard gain. On the next first down, Ollison bounced to the left side and ran for 18. Then, on first down from the 50, Pickett dropped back and fired a deep pass to Maurice Ffrench for a 50-yard touchdown.

DUKE 21, PITT 17 (4:07, 2nd quarter)

The Blue Devils took the ball with four minutes and all three timeouts looking to score again before the half. And they seemed to be well on their way, chipping away at Pitt's defense to move inside the 15. But on second-and-10 from the Pitt 11, Dennis Briggs blitzed and rattled Jones, who dropped the ball before he could throw it. Dewayne Hendrix recovered the fumble and kept Duke from getting any more points.

Pitt's offense didn't try much with 37 seconds left, and the Panthers went to the locker room down by four.

THIRD QUARTER

Duke didn't take long to strike in the second half. Facing third-and-4 from the 26, Jones read a cornerback blitz and threw to Deon Jackson, who lined up wide. Jackson caught the pass with virtually no one to beat and ran 74 yards for a score.

DUKE 28, PITT 17 (13:41, 3rd quarter)

Pitt had an answer for Duke's touchdown on the next drive. Ffrench started things with 39 yards on a pair of runs; then Pickett gained 24 on a run of his own. Ollison punched it in from four yards out, and Pitt added a two-point conversion when Pickett scrambled and found Rafael Araujo-Lopes all alone in the end zone.

DUKE 28, PITT 25 (10:22, 3rd quarter)

Pitt didn't stay within three points for long, as Duke used a good kick return to set up some quick-strike plays - a 21-yard run by Jackson and a 27-yard pass before the Blue Devils scored on a Wildcat snap to receiver Quentin Harris.

DUKE 35, PITT 25 (7:45, 3rd quarter)

And Pitt answered right back. This time it was Carter, the freshman cornerback who made his season debut in the game. Carter had an 11-yard run on the second play of the drive and then, after Ollison moved the ball into Duke territory, took a sweep out of an empty set and ran 31 yards for a touchdown.

DUKE 35, PITT 32 (4:56, 3rd quarter)

Pitt's defense couldn't help the offense after the touchdown, as Duke converted one third down and then hit a big play when Jones threw a screen to Johnathan Lloyd and the redshirt senior receiver took off for 68 yards and another score.

DUKE 42, PITT 32 (3:57, 3rd quarter)

Pitt didn't get another touchdown on its next drive, but a timely pass interference call and some strong rushing from Darrin Hall set up Alex Kessman for a 54-yard attempt, and after missing two field goals at Notre Dame in the last game, he drilled it to cut the lead to a touchdown.

DUKE 42, PITT 35 (0:31, 3rd quarter)

FOURTH QUARTER

After Pitt's defense came up with a stop, the offense responded with a big performance of its own. Powered by two big runs from Ollison, the Panthers moved into the red zone and faced second-and-6 from the 16. On that snap, Carter took his sixth handoff the day and blazed through the Duke defense before diving into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

The run gave Carter 133 rushing yards on six attempts.

PITT 42, DUKE 42 (10:39, 4th quarter)

Another drive, another big play for Duke. This time, the Blue Devils hit a 50-yard run from Deon Jackson to push the offense deep into Pitt territory, but despite a first-and-goal from the Pitt 9, Duke wasn't able to score. Jones ran for two yards on first down and a Wildcat snap gained just one yard on second down. Jones' pass on third down was broken up by Phillipie Motley, forcing Duke to kick a field goal and take a three-point lead.

DUKE 45, PITT 42 (8:07, 4th quarter)

Pitt's running game continued to roll on the next possession, leading the offense into the red zone and inside the Duke 10. But a holding penalty on Mike Herndon and a personal foul on Ffrench sent the offense all the way back to the 30 and an incomplete pass on third-and-goal from the 30 led to a field goal.

Kessman was good from 48 yards, and Pitt tied the game again.

PITT 45, DUKE 45 (2:33, 4th quarter)

Pitt's defense needed its biggest stand of the game on Duke's next possession. The Blue Devils looked like they were on the move, picking up a first down and getting close to midfield. But Jones threw incomplete on first and second down, and on third-and-10 from the 49, Amir Watts got to Jones for an eight-yard sack.

Duke punted Pitt back to the 18 with 1:14 on the clock, and overtime seemed like an inevitability. But for the first time all season, the Panthers executed a two-minute drive with a 24-yard screen pass to Hall, a 17-yard pass to Araujo-Lopes and then, when it seemed like the Panthers were setting up a game-winning field goal on first down from the 25, Pickett dropped a pass into Ffrench's hands in the end zone for a touchdown.

PITT 52, DUKE 45 (0:05, 4th quarter)

Duke tried a lateral on the ensuing kickoff, but it went out of the end zone for a safety and Pitt won.

PITT 54, DUKE 45 (Final)

Pitt finished the game with 484 rushing yards. Pickett threw two touchdowns, Ollison rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and Carter made his Pitt debut with 137 yards and two scores. The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC with the win.