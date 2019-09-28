Pitt is hosting Delaware at Heinz Field. Keep up with the action here.

FIRST QUARTER

For the fifth consecutive game, Pitt's opponent won the coin toss and Delaware opted to take the ball. The Blue Hens moved into Pitt territory when quarterback Nolan Henderson ran away from a Dane Jackson blitz and hit Thyrick Pitts for a 21-yard gain, but stout run defense and an incomplete pass on third down forced a Delaware punt.

Pitt had a surprise in store when the Panthers took the field on offense for the first time: redshirt freshman Nick Patti at quarterback. And Patti struck quickly, firing a deep pass to Taysir Mack for a 46-yard gain. A pair of plays by Maurice Ffrench gained another first down, but the Panthers' next three snaps produced just five yards, bringing up fourth-and-5 from the Delaware 29.

At that spot, Pat Narduzzi opted to be aggressive and go for it, but Patti's pass to Ffrench was batted away to give possession back to the Blue Hens.

Delaware's offense looked to be having success once again, aided by a pass interference penalty and an offsides call that turned fourth-and-3 into a fresh set of downs. But Pitt's defense stepped up and caused two negative plays to set up third-and-25, which led to a Delaware punt.

Patti and the Panthers' offense wasn't able to take momentum, going three-and-out and punting, but the defense gave them the ball back with another punt. The offense got even better field position when Wendell Davis tipped the punt, and the Panthers took over at their own 38 as the first quarter came to a close.

SECOND QUARTER

On the first play of the second quarter, Patti lined up with four receivers but chose to throw to his running back, finding V'Lique Carter down the middle of the field for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

PITT 7, DELAWARE 0 - 14:54, 1st quarter