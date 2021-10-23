Pitt hosts Clemson at Heinz Field

No. 23 Pitt is hosting Clemson at Heinz Field today. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Clemson won the coin toss and deferred, giving Pitt the ball to open the game. After a pair of quick plays - a sweep and a screen - gained seven yards, the Panthers were facing a manageable third-and-3, but Lucas Krull was called for a false start. Kenny Pickett was sacked on the ensuing third-and-8, and the Panthers had to punt.

Clemson’s first drive didn’t go much better. The Tigers had a third-and-1 that turned into third-and-6 with a false start penalty, and Clemson had to punt after D.J. Uiagalelei’s third-down pass was overthrown.

Pitt’s offense went three-and-out again on its next drive with an incomplete pass, a run for no gain and a six-yard pass, but Clemson found some success after the punt. Uiagalelei scrambled for 15 yards to move the sticks into Pitt territory and then threw to receiver Will Brown for 12 more yards.

But Uiagalelei’s pass on first down from the Pitt 26 was picked off by Damarri Mathis, turning away the Tigers and giving the Panthers possession.