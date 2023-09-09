Pitt is hosting Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium for a Week Two showdown. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER

Cincinnati won the coin toss and deferred, giving Pitt possession to open the game but the Panthers didn’t do anything with it, as Phil Jurkovec threw three incomplete passes - including two sideline deep shots - to lead to a punt. The Bearcats had more success on their first possession. An end-around rush by receiver Aaron Turner picked up 25 yards, and Pitt gifted Cincinnati 15 more yards on that play with a late hit penalty on Phillip O’Brien. The long run and penalty put the ball at the Pitt 23, and an 11-yard run from Corey Kiner moved the line of scrimmage to the 12; from there, quarterback Emory Jones hit tight end Payten Singletary, who pushed into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. CINCINNATI 7, PITT 0 - 13:06, 1st quarter Pitt started its second drive with a little more success when C’Bo Flemister ran for four yards on first down and one more on second down, but Jurkovec was sacked while scrambling on third down and the Panthers had to punt again. And once again, Cincinnati struck quickly. Kiner ran through the left side on first down and took off for 68 yards to the Pitt 11. The Panthers’ defense managed to stop Jones short of a first down on a third-and-3 quarterback run, but the Bearcats added another three points on a field goal to extend their lead. CINCINNATI 10, PITT 0 - 8:57, 1st quarter

After the defensive stop, Pitt needed to get something going on offense, and the Panthers found it - even if it wasn’t always pretty. After going backward on the first of two false starts on Blake Zubovic, Pitt converted third-and-9 when Jurkovec heaved a prayer that Konata Mumpfield fielded like a punt to pick up 30 yards. The Panthers got an additional 15 yards on that play with a roughing penalty, and Rodney Hammond ran for another 11 yards on the next play to get inside the Cincinnati 18. Zubovic’s second false start pushed the offense back to the 20, but Jurkovec found some third-down heroics again with a throw to Daejon Reynolds, who made a tough catch for 17 yards. Three snaps later, Jurkovec threw to Mumpfield in the end zone, and the junior receiver pulled it in for Pitt’s first touchdown. CINCINNATI 10, PITT 7 - 4:17, 1st quarter After the touchdown, the Panthers’ defense pitched its first three-and-out of the day, stopping a run for no gain and then forcing Jones into a pair of incomplete passes and the Bearcats’ first punt of the game. Pitt struck quickly after the punt when C’Bo Flemister ran 38 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, but a fumbled snap and two short runs set up third-and-11 from the Cincinnati 24. On that play, Jurkovec couldn’t connect with Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Sauls’ 42-yard field goal attempt went wide right, leaving the Panthers without points from the drive. Cincinnati took over at its own 24 and hit a 20-yard pass from Jones to receiver Braden Smith before the first quarter ended with the Panthers trailing by three points.

SECOND QUARTER

Cincinnati opened the second quarter facing third-and-10 from its own 45, but that quickly became third-and-5 from the 50 when defensive end Nate Temple was offside on the play, and Kiner ran for 13 yards to pick up the first down on the shorter down-and-distance. On the next play, the Bearcats struck again when Smith, the receiver, took an end-around and pulled up to throw to fellow receiver Dee Wiggins. O’Brien had coverage on the play, but Wiggins made the contested catch to pick up 30 yards. One snap later, Kiner had little trouble running into the end zone from seven yards out. CINCINNATI 17, PITT 7 - 13:20, 2nd quarter

Pitt came out looking to establish the run on its next possession and had some success when Daniel Carter ran for 10 yards to convert a third-and-4 and 11 yards to convert a fourth-and-2 and get into Cincinnati territory. But Flemister was tackled for a two-yard loss on first down from the 40 and Bub Means dropped a sure first down catch before Jurkovec threw incomplete on third down to lead to a punt.