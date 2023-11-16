Pitt is hosting Boston College at Acrisure Stadium tonight. Here’s the latest from the game. FIRST QUARTER Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, opting to kick to start the game. After a short return, Boston College had the ball at its own 15 and quickly faced fourth-and-a-short-1 from the 24. Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley opted to go for it and quarterback Thomas Castellanos converted with a short run; two plays later, Castellanos hit receiver Lewis Bond for a screen pass that gained 25 yards to move into Pitt territory. The Eagles picked up two more first down with the run, but on third-and-11 from the 25, Castellanos was stopped for a one-yard gain, leading to a 42-yard field goal to give the Eagles the first score of the game. BOSTON COLLEGE 3, PITT 0 - 8:46, 1st quarter After the field goal, Pitt was led onto the field by redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell, who started in place of Christian Veilleux. Yarnell handed off to C’Bo Flemister on the first play, but on second-and-8 he rolled out to his right and hit tight end Malcolm Epps for a 24-yard gain. Three plays later, the Panthers faced third-and-7 from the Boston College 46, and Yarnell made another play, heaving the ball downfield to tight end Karter Johnson, who made the catch for 21 yards. But after a one-yard run and a near-interception in the end zone, Yarnell threw incomplete on third down to set Pitt up for its own 42-yard field goal attempt. Ben Sauls converted the kick and the Panthers tied the score. PITT 3, BOSTON COLLEGE 3 - 5:07, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER Pitt had the ball near midfield to open the second quarter, but the Panthers shortly found themselves facing fourth-and-3 from the Boston College 48. On that play, Rodney Hammond took a handoff and picked up four yards to keep the possession going. Yarnell hit Daejon Reynolds two plays later for a 24-yard gain and then converted third-and-3 from the 13 himself with an eight-yard run. Fittingly after converting two third downs on the drive with his legs, Yarnell finished the possession by running into the end zone on second-and-goal from the 4 to put Pitt in the lead. PITT 10, BOSTON COLLEGE 3 - 9:07, 2nd quarter