Panther-lair - Pitt blows out Austin Peay 55-0

A.J. Davis and the running game did the heavy lifting, though, as the senior back carried five times for 24 yards and Kenny Pickett added one rush for 17 yards. But it was Daniel Carter who cashed it in, punching into the end zone from two yards out to score his first career touchdown on his first career carry.

Pitt’s offense took over at its own 41 with two freshmen - Jaylon Barden and Jordan Addison - in the starting lineup. Addison got his opportunities, being targeted three times on the first possession and catching two for 14 yards.

FIRST QUARTER After winning the coin toss - a rarity in 2019 - Pitt deferred and kicked off to the Governors to start the game, and while Austin Peay converted one first down, the Panthers’ defense came into its own. More specifically, Paris Ford showed up, stuffing Austin Peay running back Brian Snead on a second-down attempt for a three-yard loss and then picking off the ensuing third-down pass for the first turnover of the season.

Pitt opened the 2020 season at Heinz Field on Saturday against Austin Peay, and here’s the latest from the game.

Austin Peay didn't have much time to mount a response. After sneaking into a first down, the Governors were stuffed on two consecutive run plays and threw incomplete on third down, leading to the first punt of the game.

Pitt's next drive started at the 26, but that field position changed quickly. On first down, Pickett ran play-action and sent one deep to Shocky Jacques-Louis, who pulled in the pass and nearly got to the end zone before he was tackled at the 6. On the next snap, Pickett pulled the ball and ran into the end zone for the Panthers' second touchdown.

PITT 14, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 5:37, 1st quarter

Following Pitt's touchdown, Austin Peay found some offensive success for the first time. On first down, Governors' quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall threw to receiver Baniko Harley, who beat cornerback AJ Woods and ran for 57 yards.

But the visitors' success ran out there, as two incomplete passes and a zero-gain rush led to a field goal attempt that was missed.

Pitt's next drive saw the Panthers hit a second big play in the passing game. After getting close to midfield, Pickett dropped back and found recently-arrived Maryland transfer DJ Turner wide open down the middle of the field for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

PITT 21, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 1:36, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER

After forcing a three-and-out on defense, Pitt took the field at its own 35 and found success again with newcomers. Addison ran a sweep for 15 yards on first down; two plays later, Pickett and Turner connected for 25 yards. Then the Panthers turned to sophomore running back Vincent Davis, who moved the offense to the 10 and then took a swing pass seemingly into the end zone.

That play got overturned when officials ruled that Davis stepped out of bounds at the 1. That last yard was no problem for Davis to gain on the third-and-goal that followed, and the Panthers went ahead by four touchdowns.

PITT 28, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 11:56, 2nd quarter

Pitt's dominance continued as the second quarter wore on, as another Austin Peay three-and-out put the Panthers' offense back on the field. The home team's next possession didn't have a big play like the previous ones had; instead, Pitt marched down the field on a methodical 11-play, 70-yard drive.

The capper on that one came from a freshman, as running back Israel Abanikanda took a handoff at the 10 and flashed some speed to get into the end zone.

PITT 35, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 5:35, 2nd quarter

It was more of the same after Pitt's fifth touchdown, but this time the Panthers followed a three-and-out defensive stand with a big play. On first down, Pickett dropped back and fired a deep pass to freshman receiver Jaylon Barden, who hauled in his first college reception and nearly scored his first college touchdown.

Barden got tackled at the 1, but Todd Sibley cleaned it up by being the fourth Pitt running back to score a touchdown in the game.

PITT 42, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 2:35, 2nd quarter

Austin Peay suffered through one more three-and-out in the half and Pitt responded by bringing in backups at quarterback and on the offensive line. The result was a short drive that set up a 42-yard field goal for Alex Kessman, but the redshirt senior kick pushed it left, and the Panthers went to the locker room ahead by six touchdowns.

PITT 42, AUSTIN PEAY - Haltime

THIRD QUARTER

The second half of the game came with the rather unprecedented news that both teams agreed to play 10-minute periods in the third and fourth quarters. Pitt furthered the cause by going with its backups, and the results were more or less predictable.

With Joey Yellen making his Pitt debut on the first possession of the third quarter, the Panthers offense stumbled to a three-and-out for the first time in the game. The results weren't much better when Davis Beville came in on Pitt's next drive, although Vincent Davis did run for a first down and Beville and Garrett Bickhart teamed up for an 11-yard pass, but it still resulted in a punt.

The offensive issues were no trouble for Pitt's defense, as the Panthers' second and third team defenses continued to stuff Austin Peay's offense, including the second turnover of the game when Erick Hallett picked off a pass at the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt got a fourth-quarter touchdown, but it didn't come on offense. When Austin Peay set up to punt after its first drive of the final frame, running back Todd Sibley broke through, blocked the kick and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.

The PAT was a problem as the snap was off-target and fumbled, but Pitt's lead was extended.

PITT 48, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 6:45, 4th quarter



Austin Peay's punt problems continued on the Governors' next possession when the punter had to scramble and kicked into the belly of Brandon George, who returned the muffed kick to the 2.

Three plays later, Vincent Davis scored his second touchdown of the game.

PITT 55, AUSTIN PEAY 0 - 3:10, 4th quarter

Austin Peay drove into Pitt territory on its final drive of the game, but on first down from the 38, freshman Dayon Hayes recorded his second sack of the game and stripped Governors' quarterback Kam Williams to end the day on a positive note.