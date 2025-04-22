Pitt hosting North Carolina transfer CB Zion Ferguson this week

The spring transfer portal window for college basketball closed at midnight. How does Pitt look?
The 2025 NFL Draft is here. There are a handful of Pitt Panthers who are in the mix to hear their names called.
Former Pitt forward Amsal Delalic has found a new home after one season at Pitt. Delalic committed to DePaul.
2026 three-star defensive end Evan Harvey has included Pitt in his top six, cutting down a loaded offer list.
Pitt has made the top 11 for 2026 three-star safety Devonte Anderson out of West Orange, Fla.
The spring transfer portal window for college basketball closed at midnight. How does Pitt look?
The 2025 NFL Draft is here. There are a handful of Pitt Panthers who are in the mix to hear their names called.
Former Pitt forward Amsal Delalic has found a new home after one season at Pitt. Delalic committed to DePaul.