Pitt hosting important group of visitors for second scrimmage

Former Pitt linebacker Keye Thompson has gotten into coaching after spending one season in Pittsburgh.
Pitt safety commit Isaac Patterson is excited to return to Pittsburgh full-time in less than a year.
WPIAL defensive back David Davis committed to Penn State on Tuesday, choosing the Nittany Lions over a few teams.
Pitt held its eighth practice of the spring on Thursday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following spring practice No. 8, and he touched upon Thursday's "thud"
