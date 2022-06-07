Pitt hosting grad transfer QB for midweek official visit
Pitt has a very interesting visitor on campus today.Dartmouth grad transfer quarterback Derek Kyler confirmed with Panther-Lair.com that he is in town checking out the Panthers for a midweek offici...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news