The third time might be the charm, but Pitt needs the second time to be an improvement, if nothing else, when it comes to the Panthers’ offense heading into 2023.

This will be Pitt’s second year with Frank Cignetti as offensive coordinator, and while the offense showed some holes throughout the season, it was still one of the most productive offenses Pitt has had since Pat Narduzzi became head coach in 2015.

Pitt averaged 31.3 points per game in 2022, but the offense itself was responsible for just 43 touchdowns - an average of 3.3 per game.

By comparison, Pitt’s passing offense alone in 2021 produced 44 touchdowns (the run game added another 26).

The 2021 offense is an unfair comparison, though, since it was the most productive offense in school history, and last year’s touchdown production did outpace what Pitt did in 2019 and 2020, Mark Whipple’s first two years as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

In fact, last season’s average of 3.3 touchdowns per game was higher than Pitt’s average in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015. The 2016 (4.92 touchdowns per game) and 2021 (5 touchdowns per game) seasons stand as high-water marks at Pitt since Pat Narduzzi became head coach in 2015, but 2022 is No. 3 on that list.

The overall numbers are positive, but there were issues in the offense. In nine of Pitt’s 13 games last season, the Panthers’ reached the end zone three times or less, and the passing offense produced more than one touchdown in just three games.

Those shortcomings were particularly relevant in two crucial losses last October. In a home game against Georgia Tech, Pitt managed three total touchdowns, but two of those came in the final minutes when the game was out of reach. Three weeks later, Pitt lost at Louisville while scoring one offensive touchdown, a score that was more than offset by three interceptions and two lost fumbles.

Those two games were the difference between a possible 10-win regular season with a Coastal Division title and the eight-win record Pitt actually had.

Now, Cignetti is in Year Two with the Panthers, giving him familiarity with the players and vice-versa.

“It brings a lot of confidence to us,” redshirt senior offensive tackle Matt Goncalves said during spring camp. “We trust him, he trusts us. I trust, personally, on Saturdays, he’s going to bring the best out of all of us.”

Super senior center Jake Kradel agreed.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “We know the calls now, so we’re not guessing. We’re just out there going full-speed. Not making, like, ‘Oh, is it this or that?’ We’re just going full-steam ahead, and it’s great to have a second year. I feel like that’s when you start to hit your stride.

“We started hitting our stride the last five games of the season last year. We won all five of them and put up some points. Now this year, going into Year Two, it’s going to be great to see what we can do and the strides we make in Year Two.”

In the final five games that Kradel referenced, Pitt scored 15 offensive touchdowns, including six in the regular-season finale at Miami and three in the Sun Bowl win over UCLA. Pitt’s players and coaches hope that the relatively strong finish to 2022 bodes well for 2023.