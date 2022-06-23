Pitt hopes PG Jackson will be part of a big 2023 class
Jeff Capel and his staff are off to a good start for the 2023 recruiting class with commitments from Marlon Barnes and Carlton Carrington, but the staff Is not done yet, and the latest 2023 prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news