At the Petersen Events Center Saturday night, Pitt did what it was supposed to do against Canisius.

It just took the Panthers about 27 minutes to finally start doing it.

After trailing at halftime, falling behind by as many as seven points and battling through 15 lead changes, Pitt came back and beat the Griffins 82-71.

The Panthers were simply never able to pull away from Canisius in the first half. The Panthers led by five on two occasions, but the Griffins had an answer each time, and they took the first of their leads at the 10:29 mark with a three-point shot from TJ Porter off a Federiko Federiko turnover.

Canisius would eventually go into halftime with a 41-40 lead, and the Griffins extended that to 54-47 with 13:16 left in the game - their biggest lead of the night.

But Bub Carrington, Jorge Diaz Graham and Blake Hinson hit a trio of three-point shots in succession to give the Panthers their first lead of the second half, and while Canisius answered with five points on a long jump shot and three free throws to go back in front at 59-56, it was all Pitt after that.

The Panthers outscored the Griffins 26-12 the rest of the way, powered by baskets from five different Pitt players, including three-pointers from Ishmael Leggett and Hinson, a pair of shots from Federiko and two late drives from Carrington.

Pitt’s biggest issue in the first half was on defense, when Canisius hit 7-of-17 from three - some of which came from tough shots that landed and some of which came came from late defense from the Panthers. But in the second half, the Griffins made just two three-point baskets, and those were both in the final 6:22.

Hinson led all scorers in the win with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark from three and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds, which tied for the team lead (Leggett also had five). Carrington scored 16 and handed out five assists, while Leggett scored 13 and also had five assists.

Pitt (7-3, 0-1 ACC) will have a break for finals before returning to the Petersen Events Center next Saturday for a 2 pm game against South Carolina State. That will be the Panthers’ penultimate non-conference game of the schedule; they’ll host Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 20, before diving headlong into ACC play at Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 30.