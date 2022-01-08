Pitt holds off Boston College 69-67

Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford drove to the basket in the waning seconds of Saturday's game, but his layup attempt was off the mark and Pitt escaped with a 69-67 victory at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers improve to 6-9 on the season and grabbed their first ACC win of the year.

John Hugley posted a career-high 32 points and collected 13 rebounds. It was Hugley's fifth double-double of the season. The sophomore from Cleveland played 37 minutes and attempted 20 free throws, more than Boston College's entire team (19). Hugley fouled two players out from Boston College and made 15 free throws for the game.

Hugley did however, miss the first of two foul shots in the final seconds, but made the second before Ashton-Langford's final dash to the basket in the closing sequence of the game.

It was another close game for this Pitt basketball team, as all four of their ACC games have been decided by one possession. Pitt failed to score a field goal in the final 4: 15 of the game, and their final nine points of the game came from the free throw line. It was a win, however, as Pitt came out on the winning end to improve to 1-3 in league play.

Pitt guard Jamarius Burton chipped in 14 points and 5 rebounds. Nine of his points came in the second half, including a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line. Burton also was credited with drawing two charges on defense and was Pitt's primary ball handler down the stretch after Femi Odukale fouled out of the game.

Pitt started slow on Saturday, and part of that could be attributed to the news surrounding junior guard Ithiel Horton. After being reinstated for Wednesday's game, Pitt announced Saturday afternoon that Horton would not be able to compete moving forward after his legal charges were refiled earlier today. The team looked noticeably sluggish in the early going because of it.

Pitt was able to overcome its slow start thanks to Hugley, who poured in 19 first half points as Boston College had little answer for the Panthers' big man. Boston College looked up to the task in the early going offensively, thanks to some uncharacteristically good outside shooting. The Eagles made 6-of-11 from three-point land in the first half, but cooled off in the second by going just 3-of-12.

Boston College was led by 23 points from Ashton-Langford. Jaeden Zachery also provided 12 points as the only other eagle in double figures on Saturday. Pitt had assumed control late in the game, but Ashton-Langford's three-pointer with 1:39 remaining tied the game at 64-all. Jeff Capel's team managed to fight off some late pushes and finished the game with some clutch free-throw shooting.

All 69 of Pitt's points came from the five starters. Odukale reached double figures with 11 points. Will Jeffress and Mo Gueye each provided six points, while the Panthers two-man bench of Onye Ezeakudo and Noah Collier did not find the scoring column.

Pitt will have a few days before its next ACC game on Tuesday, when the Panthers head to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse. The Panthers swept the season series a year ago.