Pitt’s next offensive coordinator will join the Panthers from the FCS, as Western Carolina coordinator Kade Bell has been hired by Pat Narduzzi.

Bell, who graduated from Jacksonville in 2015, has been the Catamounts’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. In his first year at WCU, Bell’s offense ranked No. 8 in total yards (471.5 per game), No. 7 in passing yards (320.1 per game) and No. 24 in points (32.2 per game).

The Catamounts averaged even more yards per game in 2022 (485.4) and still topped 300 passing yards and 30 points per game. This past season, Bell’s offense was the best in the nation. Western Carolina was No. 1 in total offense (504.1 yards per game), No. 3 in passing offense (321.1 yards per game) and No. 4 in scoring offense (37.5 points per game) while also cracking the top 25 in rushing offense with 182.9 yards per game on the ground.

Bell’s “Play Fast, Score Faster” offense was led in 2023 by sophomore Cole Gonzalez, who completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,803 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as well as a pair of running backs who averaged better than six yards per carry.

After graduating from Jacksonville, Bell took a graduate assistant position on his father Kerwin’s coaching staff at Valdosta State. He took over as passing game coordinator in 2017 and 2018, helping lead the Blazers to a 19-1 record in 20 games.

After a year as an analyst at South Florida, Bell joined the staff at Tusculum as associate head coach and offensive coordinator. Playing in the South Atlantic Conference, Bell helped the Pioneers average more than 500 yards and nearly 40 points per game.

Bell was one of three top candidates for Narduzzi as the Pitt head coach worked to replace Frank Cignetti, who was fired at the conclusion of his second season with the Panthers. While a number of coaches were considered, Bell, former Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and Texas State offensive coordinator mack Leftwich were Narduzzi’s top choices.

Cignetti was let go the day after Pitt’s season-ending loss at Duke. In two years with Cignetti as offensive coordinator, the Panthers had one of the least productive offenses in the ACC. While 2022’s offense was carried by running back Israel Abanikana, Pitt slipped to the bottom of FBS this year, ranking No. 114 in total offense, no. 120 in rushing offense, No. 76 in passing offense and No. 114 in scoring offense.