Pitt has 'everything about a school that you would want'
Cal Haladay visited Pitt this spring when he was in town for a wrestling tournament, but on Sunday, the Southern Columbia linebacker brought a helmet and cleats.This time, Haladay went to Pitt’s fa...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news