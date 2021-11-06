Pitt leads Duke 44-29 in the fourth quarter

DURHAM, NC — Pitt is set to take on Duke today in an ACC Coastal showdown. The Panthers enter this game with a 6-2 record and sit atop the Coastal race with a 3-1 conference mark. The Blue Devils are in search of their first conference win.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Duke 0 7:09

UP - Jared Wayne 10 yard pass from Kenny Pickett

After a lengthy Duke opening possession, the Pitt defense came up with a big defensive stop. John Morgan forced a fumble, and Brandon Hill eventually recovered it following a race for the ball on the field. Pitt then went 76 yards on 7 plays to open the scoring in this one. The drive was sparked by a 37-yard bomb from Kenny Pickett to Jordan Addison. Pickett later found Jared Wayne in the back of the end zone for a score.

Pitt 7, Duke 3 4:26

D - Charlie Ham 46-yard field goal

Duke once again had some success on the Pitt defense with an 8-play 44-yard drive. After a few first downs, Pitt buckled down. Freshman safety PJ O'Brien came up with a big tackle at the line of scrimmage and ultimately the Blue Devils settled for three points.

Pitt 7, Duke 5 2:41

D - safety

Duke put together a lengthy drive and reached the Pitt one-yard line, but Sir'Vocea Dennis stuffed star Duke running back Mataeo Durant at the goal line. Unfortunately for Pitt, the momentum did not last. Vincent Davis failed to get out of the end zone on first down resulting in a safety.

Duke 12, Pitt 7 1:16

D - Jalon Calhoun 32-yard pass from Gunner Holmberg

Duke worked the short field following the safety for a quick score. Gunner Holmberg found a wide-open Jalen Calhoun in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, as Pitt freshman safety PJ O'Brien got beat. The Blue Devils racked up 210 yards in the first quarter on the Pitt defense and registered 12 first downs.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 14, Duke 12 11:59

UP - Jordan Addison 47 yard pass from Pickett

After forcing Duke's first punt of the day, the Pitt offense went to work. Pickett found Israel Abanikanda for gains of 15 and 8 along the way before finding a wide-open Jordan Addison for a touchdown. It is Addison's 11th touchdown of the season, the most for a Pitt receiver in a single season since Larry Fitzgerald's 22 in 2003.

Duke 19, Pitt 14 11:48

D - Jaylen Stinson 86-yard kickoff return

Pitt had little time to enjoy its lead, 11 seconds to be exact. Duke returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown following a short kickoff with the Panthers kicking into the wind. It's a Pitt/Duke game, these things are always crazy.

Duke 19, Pitt 17

UP - Sam Scarton 24-yard field goal 7:53

Pitt slowed things down a bit after the kickoff return. The Panthers operated a 12-play 69-yard drive, yet settled for a field goal in the red zone. Pickett now is 14-of-19 for 191 yards in the first half.

Pitt 24, Duke 19 4:00

UP - Pickett 22-yard run

Pitt forced another Duke punt thanks to a pair of sacks by Cam Bright. The Panthers then scored five plays later. Pickett rushed for 11 yards, completed an 18-yard sideline pass to Shocky Jacques-Louis, and then Rodney Hammond had a determined 9-yard before Pickett scrambled to the end zone. It was the fourth rushing touchdown of the season for the Pitt quarterback, the 19th of his career.

Pitt 27, Duke 19 1:42

UP - Scarton 34-yard field goal

The Pitt defense has seemingly settled in a bit as they forced another punt by the Blue Devils. The Panthers connected on a big 46-yard pass from Pickett to Addison, but sputtered after that and settled for another field goal.

Pitt 30, Duke 19 0:00

UP - Scarton 41-yard field goal

Pitt had another two sacks on Duke's final offensive possession in the first half and got the ball back with a little under a minute at its own 43-yard line. First down throws to Daniel Carter and Shocky Jacques-Louis advanced the ball deep into Duke territory. A pass interference on Duke allowed for Pitt to kick a field goal with four seconds remaining in the half, and Scarton connected for his third field goal of the game.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 37, Duke 19 12:38

UP - Gavin Bartholomew 29-yard pass from Pickett

Pitt asserted control in the second quarter and it carried over after halftime. The Panthers marched 75 yards on six plays. Pickett went over the 300-yard mark for the game as he connected on passes to Addison, Jared Wayne, and eventually Gavin Bartholomew for a score on the drive. It was Bartholomew's second touchdown reception of his young career.

Pitt 37, Duke 22 7:34

D - Ham 31-yard field goal

The Pitt defense forced another punt. On the first play of the drive, Pickett found freshman Jaden Bradley for a 17-yard catch and run, but he fumbled giving Duke good field position. Playing without starting quarterback Gunner Holmberg, the Duke offense struggled to move the ball much and had to settle for a field goal.

Pitt 44, Duke 22 4:36

UP - Addison 2 yard run

Pitt went 75 yards on nine plays for a touchdown. Rodney Hammond had gains of 10 and 20 yards. Pickett sprinted for 17 yards on the drive, giving him 57 for the game. Pickett eventually he found Addison on a screen pass for a two-yard score, but it was behind the line of scrimmage so it counted as a rushing attempt for the Panthers receiver.

FOURTH QUARTER

D — Mataeo Durant five yard pass from Leonard Riley

Duke put together a lengthy 14-play 67-yard drive that chewed 5:48 off the clock. The Blue Devils found the end zone as Mataeo Durant caught a tipped pass in the red zone and scored. Pitt still leads by two scores, but the Blue Devils aren't out of it just yet.