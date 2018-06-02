The Pitt coaches went to Georgia this week and found seven prospects worthy of scholarship offers. Here's a look at the newest offers.

Offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Cincinnati, Memphis, FAU, Louisiana-Lafayette, South Alabama, Troy, Western Kentucky Parrish is a new quarterback offer for Pitt and he's different from the rest of the signal-callers Shawn Watson has pursued in the 2019 class since he's 6'0" tall.

Offers: Kansas, Nebraska, Syracuse, Alcorn State, Colorado State, Howard, Memphis, Southern Miss, UTSA, Tulane Pitt offered local guard prospect Michael Katic earlier this week and added Robinson as another interior line target on Friday. The staff has offered more tackles than guards in the 2019 class, but the coaches are increasing their interior target list.

Offers: Virginia, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Elon, Howard, Kent State, UMass, Morgan State, Ohio Pitt had been keeping an eye on Mahogany, and the coaches pulled the trigger on an offer to the New Jersey lineman at the camp in Georgia. The Panthers are his second Power Five offer and he'll visit Pitt on Sunday.

Offers: Baylor, Nebraska, Air Force, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, North Texas, Temple, UTSA, Tulane The camp at Georgia saw Pitt offer a Texas lineman (Robinson) and a tackle (Mahogany), and Banks is a combo of both: a tackle prospect from Texas. Pitt is the third Power Five school to offer Banks, joining Baylor and Nebraska.

Offers: Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, Syracuse, Buffalo, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Jacksonville State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Temple, Troy, Tulane, Western Carolina Pruitte plays receiver and linebacker at his school, but he likely projects as a tight end with his 6'6" frame. That position continues to be elusive for the coaching staff, but they may have found a breakout in Pruitte.

Offers: Central Michigan, Florida A&M, Gardner-Webb, Samford Pitt found 2017 signee Albert Tucker at a satellite camp, and the coaches could be looking at a similar situation with Cheeks, a 6'2" 205-pound athlete from McDonough (Ga.) who is listed as a safety in the Rivals.com database but could play the Star linebacker in Pitt's defense.