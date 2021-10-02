Pitt blows out Georgia Tech in ACC opener

ATLANTA — Pitt takes on Georgia Tech today in the team's ACC opener. Follow along with each scoring play here.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Georgia Tech 0 9:57

UP - Isarael Abanikana 9-yard run

Pitt started the game with the ball, but after a pair of first downs the drive sputtered and forced a Kirk Christodoulou punt. Georgia Tech started with the ball at its own 20-yard line and on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jeff Sims rushed for a 23-yard gain. The second play, however, Sims was intercepted by Pitt senior linebacker Cam Bright.

Following the turnover, Pitt operated a 7-play 52-yar drive for a touchdown. Izzy Abanikanda rushed for a 9-yard red zone score to give Pitt the lead. Abanikanda also had a 12-yard reception on the drive.

Pitt 14, Georgia Tech 0 9:16

UP - John Petrishen 33-yard interception return

Jeff Sims attempted another pass, and yet again it was intercepted. Pitt's defensive line got home again and tipped the pass, and John Petrishen picked it off and rushed down the sideline for a score.

Pitt 14, Georgia Tech 7 7:14

GT - Nate McCollum 44-yard reception from Jeff Sims

Georgia Tech had quite a response to Pitt's early first punch. The Yellow Jackets needed just five plays on its third possession to score. Sims found a streaking Nate McCollum down the sideline, as Pitt safety Brandon Hill apparently bit on the fake and was beat for a long score. The Yellow Jackets had another long play on that drive, but a holding negated the score.

Pitt 21, Georgia Tech 7 1:06

UP - Jordan 11-yard reception from Kenny Pickett

Following a three-and-out from Georgia Tech, Pitt needed just two plays to cover 58 yards. The first was a 47-yard bomb from Pickett to Addison to set Pitt up at the 11-yard line. The two connected again a play later to give Pitt a two-score cushion on the road heading to the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 28, Georgia Tech 7 11:17

UP - Taysir Mack 55-yard reception from Pickett

Georgia Tech was forced to punt again. A kick catch interference penalty set Pitt up at its own 45-yard line. After an incompletiion on first down, Pitt went for it all on second down. Pickett found a wide open Taysir Mack for a 55-yard bomb. Pitt has 227 yards of offense already.

Pitt 28, Georgia Tech 14 9:22

GT - Dontae Smith 3-yard run

Georgia Tech down three scores responded with a much-needed strong offensive drive. The Yellow Jackets went 66 yards on seven plays. Haba Baldonado aided in that with a horse collar penalty. The Pitt defense had forced three punts in a row prior to that drive. The Yellow Jackets played with a bit more urgency.

Pitt 35, Georgia Tech 14 6:14

UP - Abanikanda 6-yard run

Pitt responded in the best way possible to any momentum created by Georgia Tech's impressive drive. The Panthers went back to work and scored a touchdown on a 9-play 75-yard drive. Pitt converted a key fourth-down on a Pickett to Mack connection for a 20-yard gain. Abanikanda rushed in for his second touchdown of the day a few plays later.

Pitt 42, Georgia Tech 14 3:10

UP - Krull 16-yard reception from Pickett

Pitt came up with a key fourth-down stop on the Georgia Tech side of the field, and capitalized again on two plays. Pickett found Krull for a gain of 29-yards after extending the play, then he found his tight end again for a 16-yard score. Pickett has 300 first-half passing yards.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 49, Georgia Tech 14 7:39

UP - Daniel Carter 2-yard reception from Pickett

Georgia Tech came out with a strong drive on its opening possession in the second half. After scoring an apparent touchdown, the Jackets were hit with a holding call. Pitt's John Petrishen came up with a big tackle for loss and the field goal attempt sailed wide left.

Pitt then operated an 11-play 77 yard drive to score. Pickett found Daniel Carter in the flat for a two-yard touchdown pass. Pickett now has 337 yards and four touchdowns.

Pitt 49, Georgia Tech 21 2:58

GT - Adonicas Sanders 4-yard reception from Sims

Georgia Tech put together its best and most complete drive of the day. The Yellow Jackets went 75 yards on 11 plays, and scored on a third down pass from Jeff Sims. A late hit out of bounds by Pitt defensive back AJ Woods helped sparked the Georgia Tech drive.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt 52, Georgia Tech 21 10:15

Sam Scarton 46-yard field goal

Pitt put together a 12-play 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter. It's clear Pitt was trying to slow the tempo a bit there, and held the ball for 4:56 of game clock there. Sam Scarton made a 46-yard field goal. The redshirt freshman is 4/4 on field goal attempts this season.

Georgia Tech drove deep into Pitt territory on the next drive, but the Panthers' defense turned the Yellow Jackets away on two short rushing attempts, forcing a third turnover on downs.

That brought Pitt's offense onto the field at its own 23 with 8:03 on the clock, and the Panthers started marching. With almost all running plays, Pitt worked all the time off the clock, gaining 76 yards on 11 plays to clinch the win.

With the victory, the Panthers improved to 4-1 on the season and opened ACC play with a 1-0 record.

Pitt 52, Georgia Tech 21 - Final