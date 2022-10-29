CHAPEL HILL, NC — Pitt takes on North Carolina in a pivotal ACC coastal clash. The Tar Heels enter this game ranked 21st in the nation and have a 6-1 record. They are guided by the ACC's leading passer Drake Maye, who has 24 touchdown passes entering Saturday's game.

Pitt is looking to rebound after a 24-10 loss to Louisville last weekend. The Panthers have a 4-3 record and a 1-2 mark in the ACC. If Pitt has a hope to repeat as ACC Champions, beating North Carolina in Chapel Hill is a must have game.

Follow along for updates throughout the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, North Carolina 0 11:30

UP — Israel Abanikanda 6-yard touchdown (Ben Sauls kick)

North Carolina won the opening coin toss and opted to defer. Pitt wasted little time taking advantage. The Panthers executed an 8-play 77-yard drive capped off by an Israel Abanikanda 6-yard touchdown run. Pitt opened the game with three straight passing plays, including a 40-yard deep shot to Bub Means. It was admittedly one of the Panthers' best drives of the entire season.

Pitt 7, North Carolina 7 4:46

NC — Antoine Green 16 yard pass from Drake Maye (Noah Burnette kick)

Pitt forced a punt on North Carolina's first possession. The Tar Heels got off a good punt, and the Panthers' return man MJ Devonshire lost 11 yards on the return, which hurt Pitt's field position. Pitt went 3-and-out, and the Tar Heels took advantage. Drake Maye marched the Tar Heels on a 10-play 59-yard drive. A pass interference on Pitt's Brandon Hill helped aid the Tar Heels drive, which was ultimately capped off with a spectacular one-handed catch by Antoine Green in the back of the end zone to tie the game.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 14, North Carolina 7 14:47

UP — Israel Abanikanda 4-yard touchdown run (Sauls kick)

Following an impressive defensive three-and-out by the Pitt defense, MJ Devonshire came up with a nice 26-yard return. Pitt wasted little time to capitalize with the good field position. Kedon Slovis connected with Jared Wayne for a 41-yard gain that put Pitt deep in Tar Heels territory. Pitt star running back Israel Abanikanda then took it to the end zone for his 15th touchdown of the season. It's still early, but the Pitt offense appears to be clicking today.

Pitt 17, North Carolina 7 5:14

UP — Ben Sauls 47-yard field goal

Pitt's drive started at its own 8-yard line after sophomore defensive back PJ O'Brien was flagged for targeting on a punt return. The Panthers did not let the bad field position slow them down. Kedon Slovis and Jared Wayne hooked up for gains of 21 and 29 yards to push the Panthers deep into UNC territory. Pitt was flagged for a false start and ultimately had to settle for three points. Pat Narduzzi was upset at a non-pass interference call that likely would have extended the Pitt drive.

Pitt 17, North Carolina 14 3:33

NC — Kobe Paysour 1-yard pass from Maye (Burnette kick)

After Pitt took a two-score lead, the North Carolina Tar Heels responded in a big way. North Carolina went 75 yards in five plays capped off by a touchdown pass from Maye to Kobe Paysour. The Tar Heels picked up a huge chunk play along the way with a 50-yard completion from Maye to Antoine Green. It was the first drive the Tar Heels really seemed to have momentum.

HALFTIME

Pitt 17, North Carolina 14

Pitt has done a nice job offensively this game, which has led to a halftime lead over a ranked team on the road. The Panthers have connected on some big passes, and Jared Wayne's 4 catches for 99 yards has highlighted the offensive production. Israel Abanikanda has been bottled up to a degree, but has also scored both of Pitt's touchdowns on the night. In fact, Pitt's last nine offensive touchdowns have come from Abanikanda. Pitt's defense has come up with some nice stops tonight. UNC has punted three times, and Pitt got a fourth down stop late in the second quarter to keep the lead.

North Carolina will receive the opening half kickoff.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 24, North Carolina 14 10:07

UP — Abanikanda 22-yard touchdown (Sauls kick)

North Carolina started the second half with the ball, but the Pitt defense stood tall and forced the fourth punt of the night from the Tar Heels. On the punt, however, it was initially ruled that a Pitt played touched the ball. Following a review, the ball was correctly given to Pitt. The Panthers then scored a touchdown on a 5-play drive. A Kedon Slovis 50-yard bomb to Jared Wayne set up the drive, then Abanikanda scampered in for his third touchdown of the night. Wayne has 5 catches for 149 yards, a new career-high for the senior receiver. Abanikanda entered the game with 14 touchdowns on the year, and has three tonight.

Pitt 24, North Carolina 21 6:05

NC — Josh Downs 13 yard pass from Maye (Burnette kick)

The Pitt defense is applying pressure to North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, and it has turned into a good chess match out there. Pitt has gotten the better of him at times, but the talented freshman has come up with some big plays. Maye was facing a 4th and 5 deep in Pitt territory and he ended up beating Pitt middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis to the edge for a 7-yard gain. He then connected with Josh Downs for a 13-yard touchdown on a beautifully thrown ball. It's a battle, and both sides are trading punches.

FOURTH QUARTER

North Carolina 28, Pitt 24 14:07

NC — Elijah Green 2-yard run (Burnette kick)

North Carolina's offense has seemingly found a rhythm. The Tar Heels went 10 plays and 84 yards to grab their first lead of the game. North Carolina's Elijah Green plunged in from two yards out on second and goal to give the Tar Heels the lead. The Tar Heels ripped off some big chunk plays along the way with gains of 24, 14, 11, 16 and 12.

North Carolina 34, Pitt 24 10:46

NC — Downs 25-yard pass from Maye (Burnette kick)

Pitt's Israel Abanikanda has virtually been Pitt's entire offense all season long, but he picked a very inopportune time to commit his first fumble of the season. The Panthers were facing a third and short and Abanikanda coughed up the ball. North Carolina struck quickly. Maye hit Josh Downs for a 25-yard gain, then two plays later found him for a 15-yard touchdown.

North Carolina 42, Pitt 24 9:07

NC — Antonie Green 13 pass from Maye (Burnette kick)

The wheels have come off for the Panthers. After a three-and-out, Pitt was forced to punt. North Carolina scored in three plays. Drake Maye is carving up this defense with 5 touchdown passes on the night. North Carolina has scored 28 unanswered points.

Final

North Carolina 42, Pitt 24