Panther-lair - Pitt beats Georgia Tech 34-20

Pitt 3, Georgia Tech 0 13:29, First quarter

Alex Kessman 27-yard field goal

The Panthers got started got off to a quick start thanks to a Vincent Davis 73-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. It was the longest run of the season for a Pitt back, but the Panthers' drive sputtered from there. Pitt had to settle for an Alex Kessman field goal

Pitt 3, Georgia Tech 0 8:56, First quarter

Erick Hallett record an interception on Georgia Tech's first play of the game and drove the ball all the way to the one-yard line. Instead of kicking a field goal, Pitt opted to go for in on fourth down and failed. The score remains 3-0 with the Panthers out-gaining the Yellow Jackets 111-0 midway through the first quarter.

Georgia Tech 7, Pitt 3 3:55, First quarter

Jeff Sims 1 yard touchdown run

Moments after Pitt was stopped at the goal line, the Yellow Jackets marched the ball 99-yards down the field to take the lead. Pitt had stacked the Yellow Jackets up inside the five-yard line, but Jeff Sims slipped through a tackle to score on fourth and goal to give Georgia Tech the lead.

Georgia Tech 7, Pitt 3, End of First quarter

Pitt looked to have some early momentum, but two stalled drives in the red zone have held the team back. The Panthers then allowed a lengthy drive and failed to stop Georgia Tech on fourth and goal. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett has not looked very sharp to this point, and missed a wide open Jared Wayne in what would have been a Pitt touchdown. If you combine that with the two missed red zone opportunities, Pitt should be up a couple of touchdowns, instead the Panthers are down 7-3.

Georgia Tech 7, Pitt 6. 11:42, Second quarter

Kessman 25-yard field goal

The second quarter started with some one of the strangest plays of the season. The usually sure-handed Jordan Addison dropped a catch which resulted in an interception. The Georgia Tech defender then fumbled the ball on the return after the turnover, which gave Pitt new life. Pitt once again struggled in the red zone. Pickett had to convert a fourth down attempt to keep the drive going, but a penalty got Pitt behind the sticks. Alex Kessman had to save the offense again with a 25-yard field goal to make it a one point game early in the second quarter.

Pitt 13, Georgia Tech 7. 9:46, Second quarter

Pickett 60-yard pass to DJ Turner for a Touchdown

Georgia Tech started with good field position, but the Pitt defense forced the Yellow Jackets into a three-and-out, thanks to a third-down sack from junior linebacker Cam Bright. Georgia Tech pinned Pitt deep, but it took Kenny Pickett only two plays to cover 93 yards. On the first play from scrimmage Pickett found Jared Wayne for a 33-yard gain. On the very next play Pickett found DJ Turner streaking down the sideline to give Pitt the lead right back.

Pitt 16, Georgia Tech 7. 1:39, Second quarter

Kessman 30-yard field goal

Once again a nice Georgia Tech punt set Pitt deep in its own territory to start the drive. A 32-yard run by Vincent Davis, a 19 competition to Taysir Mack, and a pass interference penalty on Georgia Tech got Pitt deep into enemy territory, but the drive sputtered once again near the end zone. Pitt had to settle for a third Alex Kessman field goal.

Pitt 16, Georgia Tech 7. Halftime

Jason Pinnock picked off his third pass of the season, and the sixth of his career at the 50-yard line in Georgia Tech's final drive It was the second interception for the Pitt defense on the night. Despite the good field position, a little over a minute on the clock, and all three timeouts remaining - the Pitt offense could not generate much on the drive. Pickett was sacked on third down and he had to come out of the game, and backup Davis Beville was sacked on fourth down to close out the half. It was a pretty discouraging end to the half as Pitt could have made it a double-digit lead.

Pitt 23, Georgia Tech 7. 8:25

Kenny Pickett 1-yard touchdown run

Georgia Tech was unable to do much of anything on its opening drive of the second half, and the Pitt offense took over at its own 21-yard line. Pitt marched down the field for a 79-yard drive on 12 plays that took 4:53 off the clock. Kenny Pickett forced his way into the end zone for his eighth rushing touchdown of the year and the 15th of his career. The drive was sparked by some tough running from Vincent Davis, who had runs of 12 and 21 during the possession. He now has a career-high 158 rushing yards tonight.

Pitt 23, Georgia Tech 13. 2:04

Sims 21-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Camp

Georgia Tech had really been struggling on offense since its first touchdown drive, but the Yellow Jackets picked up three crucial third-down attempts on the drive to get the score, including a 21-yard strike to Jalen Camp on third and 13 to get on the board. Georgia Tech tried to go for a two-point conversion, but a penalty negated the first try, and Pitt held on the second. Pitt maintains a two-score lead at the end of the third quarter

Pitt 23, Georgia Tech 13.

End of Third quarter

Pitt will have the ball 1st and ten to start the fourth quarter at its own 43 yard line. Georgia Tech was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to close out the third quarter. Pitt has turned to the running game this drive, as the Panthers have a season-best 191 yards on the ground so far tonight.

Pitt 26, Georgia Tech 13. 8:04 fourth quarter.

Alex Kessman 22-yard field goal

Both teams got a little sloppy on this last drive with some flags, but it was the four penalties on Georgia Tech's that helped keep Pitt's offense on the field and the clock moving. Pitt took 8:04 off the clock on 17 plays. 14 of those 17 plays were runs, as Pitt is now up to 243 yards on the ground this evening. Alex Kessman continued his perfect night with a 22-yard field goal.

Pitt 26, Georgia Tech 20. 6:01 fourth quarter

Jeff Sims 18-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Deveney

Georgia Tech scored quickly to make it a one-score game. The Yellow Jackets got going quickly with a Jamious Griffin 35-yard run that got into Pitt territory. It took a fourth down conversion to keep the drive alive, but Georgia Tech found the end zone on a 7-play 75 yard drive that only took two minutes off the clock. The Pitt offense needs a big answer to seal the game.

Pitt 34, Georgia Tech 20. 2:00, Fourth quarter.

Vincent Davis 38-yard touchdown run

Thursday night became the Vincent Davis show. He broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run and is up to 247 rushing yards on the night, the first 200-yard rushing output since Qadree Ollison did it in 2018 against Virginia Tech. Pitt went for two, and this one should be out of reach with only two minutes left.

Pitt 34, Georgia Tech 20. Final

Georgia Tech got the ball back with two minutes remaining and drove deep into Pitt territory, but AJ Woods had coverage on the pass in the end zone to close out the game and Pitt leaves Atlanta with a two-touchdown win.